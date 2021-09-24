Andreas Pereira shows depth of Flamengo’s squad in midfield

In the 2-0 victory over Barcelona de Guayaquil, at Maracanã, in the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores, Andreas Pereira possibly played his best match with Flamengo’s shirt. An important piece in both attack and defense, the player’s performance showed the strength and quality of the group in midfield.

Currently, Flamengo has four healthy players to form the pair of defensive midfielders. They are: Willian Arão, Diego Ribas, Thiago Maia and Andreas Pereira himself. It is worth remembering that Piris da Motta is from the position, but he is not yet available to take the field.

Thus, the red-black has four players of good level to dispute the position. Willian Arão is the absolute starter and has already established himself as the first defensive midfielder for some seasons. The “fight”, then, is for the player who will double with the shirt 5.

Diego was the second defensive midfielder, but as he had a bone edema in his right knee, he had to be left out to carry out specific tasks in the CT. That made room for Andreas Pereira, who, last Wednesday, definitely presented his credentials and showed why he has been starting in the starting 11. Besides him, Thiago Maia usually leaves the bench and has a good level on the field.

Coach Renato Gaúcho usually “celebrates” at press conferences the “headache” to assemble the team and says that Flamengo has a “very qualified” group in all positions. The coach also emphasizes that, as the rubro-negro competes in three competitions, there is room for everyone and that, therefore, he tries to run the group.

“It’s great, it’s always nice to have this “headache” with lots of good players in every position that suddenly the players who are playing aren’t matching and you look to the side and see that the ones who are out aren’t going to get you Flamengo’s group is a very qualified group in all positions, I always tell them that we are in three competitions, there is space for everyone, regardless of the player who plays a competition, we always have two more”, explained Renato after the victory over Barcelona.

“The important thing is for the player to be prepared when he is called, to correspond, regardless of position and regardless of the competition. That’s why the board formed a large group, a good group, a qualified group, precisely for that reason. Because we have these three competitions and there is space for everyone, so much so that I try to run the group precisely for that reason,” he added.

With a range of possibilities to scale the team in the middle, Flamengo turns its attention to the Brazilian Championship. Fla faces América-MG next Sunday, at 11am, at Independência. The match is valid for the 22nd round of the competition.