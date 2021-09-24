Andressa Urach says she was admitted to a psychiatric clinic

Andressa Urach spoke today about the difficult time she is going through. The model revealed that she spent eight days in a psychiatric clinic after having an attack of Boderline disorder.

“I’m still not ready to talk about everything that’s going on in my life because of the borderline. But when I get well, I’ll talk about it,” she began.

“Dealing with anger for me is something very difficult and I’m very angry at the Universal Church! I feel robbed, used and cheated. Working forgiveness for me is something that only God can help me,” he said.

“Because the anger I’m at them with the disregard for my soul is the most disappointing. I’ve begged them to give me back my R$ 2 million and they ignore it. They’re very rich and the money is missing me a lot!”, he continued.

“My biggest disappointment is to see that they don’t care about my soul. The truth is that I was hospitalized for eight days in a psychiatric hospital, because I almost committed suicide and almost took my baby away. If something happens to me, know, Bispo Macedo , that you will see yourself with God for what you did to me,” declared Andressa.

Image: Reproduction/Instagram

The businesswoman continued to attack Bishop Edir Macedo, saying that he will be to blame if she goes “to hell”. Urach also shared screenshots of messages he sent to the owner of Record TV, asking him to return the R$ 2 million she gave to the Universal Church. Andressa never got an answer from the Bishop.