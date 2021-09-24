‘Angel Face’ Actor Death Caused by Accidental Asphyxia, Says IML | celebrities



Luiz Carlos Araújo was found dead in the apartment where he lived on Saturday – Reproduction Internet

Luiz Carlos Araújo was found dead in the apartment where he lived on SaturdayInternet Playback

Posted 23/09/2021 15:46 | Updated 09/23/2021 3:58 PM

São Paulo – Luiz Carlos Araújo, known for being part of the cast of “Angel Face”, by SBT, had an accidental death, according to a conclusion from the Legal Medical Institute (IML) released on Wednesday. According to the document, the death was caused by suffocation and drug use.

The actor, who was 42 years old, had been found by friends and by the Military Police (PM) already lifeless, with a bag over his head, on September 11, in his apartment in the center of São Paulo. People close to the scene came to the scene after the artist stopped responding to messages on his cell phone for a few days. When it was time to enter the apartment, friends and the PM called a locksmith to open the property and found Luiz in bed, face up.

According to the autopsy, the actor used a plastic bag to try to relieve anxiety, in a controversial technique called re-breathing, which is basically putting a paper bag in your mouth and blowing it on. However, the plastic bag Luiz put on his head increased the carbon dioxide content and reduced the oxygen content. “Such a practice [de assoprar o saco] it can have as a complication the asphyxia by confinement”, says a note from the 1st Sectional Delegation Center sent to the G1.

According to the expert, the asphyxia associated with the use of antidepressants, alcohol and cocaine caused the actor to lose consciousness, leading to accidental death. There are still no new developments in the case, however, it must be filed, as there is no one to blame for the actor’s death.