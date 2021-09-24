Anti-Asylum Law turns 20 amid setbacks – 09/24/2021 – Balance and Health

“Nobody likes to be in an insane asylum because, there, a madman doesn’t have a voice. They decide everything for you. They dope you. They offend you. Sometimes they tie you up. Food is precarious. They don’t treat you with dignity.”

The simple and straightforward account of Sandra Mara, 46, is supported by extensive experience. Since the age of 18, she has been hospitalized 91 times in psychiatric hospitals in Porto Alegre (RS), in most cases, against her will. In one of these hospitalizations, he stayed in the asylum for ten years. “People didn’t listen to me. She was considered more of a madwoman. Nobody ever took me seriously”, he remembers.

Out of psychiatric hospitals for 11 years, Mara gained new life from the changes in the national mental health policy inaugurated by Law 10,216 of 2001, which reoriented the model of care for people with psychiatric disorders and reiterated that they have rights.

Previously focused on the isolation of people in large hospitals, where complaints of ill-treatment were recurrent, the new model provided for free treatment through community facilities, in the territories, prioritizing the autonomy and citizenship of patients.

Mara joined the Back to Home program, created in 2003 to deinstitutionalize people who had been in psychiatric hospitals for a long time, was transferred to a Therapeutic Residential Service (SRT) and started to be treated at a CAPS unit (Psychosocial Care Center) . “It changed the way they treated me. And I found out that I had rights”, she says, who now lives independently, dedicating herself to caring for her autistic child.

Known as the Anti-Asylum Law and responsible for the implementation at the federal level of the so-called psychiatric reform, the law now completes 20 years amid a series of setbacks pointed out by a study now released by the Desinstitute, a non-governmental organization linked to the field of mental health.

FolhaJus Selection of the main news of the week about the legal scene and exclusive content with interviews and infographics.

The document, entitled Mental Health Panel: 20 years of Law 10,216, denounces a data blackout experienced by the sector since 2016, the year in which the Ministry of Health stopped publishing the electronic bulletin “Mental Health in Data”. Available from 2006 to 2015, the bulletin gathered essential information for the development of public policies and for the social control of the sector.

Sought, the Ministry of Health did not say why these data are no longer published.

“This data blackout indicates a disregard for the monitoring of the quality of the care service offered to people in psychological distress”, assesses psychiatrist Nicola Worcman, coordinator of the Panel and director of scientific affairs at the Desinstitute.

“Thus, public policies in the mental health area have been carried out blindly in Brazil at a time when there has never been so much talk about mental health, whether in the sense of preventive care or because of the burden of psychological suffering that the pandemic will leave both at the individual and collective health levels.”

Folha Jus Dia Daily selection of the main news about the legal scene in different areas

In this context, attention is drawn to the data presented in the report that points to the underfunding of mental health, either in proportion to the expenditures in the health portfolio, or in per capita federal expenditures on the Policy on Mental Health, Alcohol and Other Drugs. In 2012, it was BRL 16.90 per person and, in 2019, it had already dropped to BRL 12.40, always in updated values.

The Panel brings the historical series of federal expenditures on mental health, divided between hospital and extra-hospital, indicating the inversion of priorities promoted by the Anti-Asylum Law. At the same time, it indicates that this evolution has also stagnated as of 2016, when both the reduction of beds in psychiatric hospitals and the expansion of equipment in territories, such as CAPS, which need to be registered by the Ministry of Health to have access to federal funds.

“The rate of annual registration of CAPS has dropped a lot in recent years. And the report asked the state and municipal health departments about equipment awaiting registration. We identified at least 95 CAPS in the queue, which points to a change in the Ministry’s objectives and less interest in this register”, assesses Renata Weber, researcher at the Panel and at the Center for Research in Public Policies on Mental Health at the Institute of Psychiatry at UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro).

“A project to dismantle the reform is underway,” said psychiatrist Pedro Gabriel Delgado, a professor at UFRJ and former coordinator of Mental Health at the Ministry of Health, during the live launching of the Panel.

“This issue is delicate because it involves human rights, which became evident during the ‘Revogaço’, the attempt to revoke several mental health ordinances to propose who knows what, without any discussion”, points out psychiatrist Luis Fernando Tófoli, professor at Unicamp.

Among the measures that Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) government intended with the revocation were the end of the De Volta para Casa program, the reduction of the CAPS attributions, the loosening of involuntary detention controls and the end of inspection and stimulus mechanisms. reducing the size of psychiatric hospitals.

The Panel points out that these intentions of the federal government are already present in the reality of the mental health policy currently being implemented in the country. And one of its most serious facets is the fact that the National Program for Hospital Evaluation in Psychiatry (PNASH/Psychiatry) has not taken place since 2014, when the last round of evaluations of asylums in the country was carried out.

“This is one of the mechanisms that assesses the quality of hospitals, their physical structure and adequacy to SUS standards, creating quality indicators”, explains Weber.

Since 2002, 48 hospitals have been closed or had their SUS beds disqualified, based on the results of PNASH/Psychiatry, whose latest version, carried out between 2012 and 2014, indicated the disqualification of nine psychiatric hospitals that remain open and receive federal funds for SUS beds .

In a statement, the Ministry of Health states that “psychiatric hospitals are under contractual management or direct state or municipal administration” and that they are responsible for “the management and monitoring of contracts, as well as regular inspections”.

The folder also informs that it has identified methodological flaws in PNASH and that some of the institutions cited as nominated for de-accreditation “had their assessments reviewed and corrected, while others are in the process of rectifying the assessment”.

The lack of transparency in relation to these data and processes, however, discredits this process, suggesting greater vulnerability of people with psychiatric disorders who occupy the 13,929 SUS beds in psychiatric hospitals in the country, computed by the Panel, which recalls the adjustment in the amount paid in hospitalization rates after changes in mental health policy that took place in late 2017.

The report of the National Inspection carried out in psychiatric hospitals by the Federal Council of Psychology, National Council of the Public Ministry, Public Ministry of Labor and the National Mechanism for Preventing and Combating Torture in 2018, indicates that there are reasons for concern in a country with a history of violations in these institutions, also used to segregate former slaves, immigrants, homosexuals and even political prisoners.

Two striking cases are the Juquery Hospital Complex, in São Paulo, and the Hospital Colônia de Barbacena (MG), where it is estimated that 60,000 people died. The history of the São Paulo hospice is told in the book “Cinzas do Juquery”, written by journalist Daniel Navarro Sonim and former hospital nurse José da Conceição. Barbacena’s case became better known in 2013, with the release of the book “Holocausto Brasileiro”, by journalist Daniela Arbex. In 2021, tragedy inspired the fiction series “Cologne”, by filmmaker André Ristum.

The most recent inspection of the country’s psychiatric hospitals indicates that the horrors of yesteryear may not exactly be a thing of the past. “We inspected 40 psychiatric hospitals in 17 states in the 5 regions of the country and a scenario was raised, to be generous, very worrying”, says psychologist Lúcio Costa, an expert at the Mechanism. “There were numerous human rights violations found in these institutions, with evidence of the practice of torture and cruel and degrading treatment.”