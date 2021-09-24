Antonov An-26 disappears from radar and is found in the wreckage

Antonov AN-26 from Letnye Proverki I Sistemy, similar to the one involved in the accident – ​​Image: Igor Dvurekov, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons





An Antonv An-26 working equipment checks at the airport in the city of Khabarovskiy, Russia, lost contact with radar near the site last Wednesday, Sept. 22, and authorities began searches to find the aircraft.

The twin-engine turboprop plane of the Letnye Proverki I Sistemy company was responsible for measuring radio communication equipment on the ground, and had six crew members on board when it disappeared.

As reported by the state website TASS, Russia’s Ministry of Emergencies reported that searches had been launched about 38 kilometers away from the city of Khabarovskiv in an environmental reserve.

“At 11:45 am Moscow time, the Russian Emergency Ministry’s Crisis Management Center in the Khabarovsk region received a message informing them that the Antonov An-26 aircraft disappeared from flight radar 38 km from the airport in the city of Khabarovsk, presumably in the area of ​​the Khekhtsir Nature Reserve. According to preliminary data, there was a flight crew of six people on board”, said the press release.





However, authorities said the searches were complicated by the late hour of the day and unfavorable weather conditions near the location of the disappearance.

After the Antonov search returned on Thursday, a Mi-8 helicopter located the wreckage of the aircraft and search and rescue teams moved to the crash site.

According to a new statement from the Ministry at the time of the location, “The plane crashed into difficult terrain. A group of ground personnel and equipment is moving to the accident site. The fate of the crew remains unknown”.

Upon arrival at the site, all of the flight’s occupants were found lifeless. The operation to rescue the bodies at the top of the reserve’s hill involves about 140 people and 35 vehicles.





Photos posted on Twitter show the crash site and the wreckage:

#Russia: After hours rescuers reached site of An-26 crash in Khabarovsk Krai https://t.co/ud6Ej1QCuH pic.twitter.com/pLIDsBr24g — Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) September 23, 2021

