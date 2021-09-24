Apple bans Fortnite from the App Store for up to five years

After the legal battle between Epic and Apple, Apple banned Fornite from returning to the App Store. Through Twitter, Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, revealed on Wednesday that Apple has rejected the company’s request to reinstate Epic’s developer account.

Innovation: Embraer closes a deal to manufacture up to 100 ‘flying cars’

Apple said it will not consider requests to reinstate Epic’s account “until the district court decision becomes final and unappealable.” The legal dispute between Apple and Epic Games is expected to drag on for five years. The game’s developer accuses the tech giant of abusing its dominant position in the app distribution market.

The game will not be available for new users to download on iPhones or other Apple devices. Those who already have it will continue playing, but will not receive any updates.

Last year, Fortnite was originally removed from Apple’s App Store for violating its policies by launching its own in-app payment system. The move sparked a legal battle brought by Epic Games, which accused Apple of running the App Store as a monopoly.

Award: Apple will give $1,000 bonuses to sellers at its stores

In September, a US court ruled that Apple could not stop app developers from directing users to third-party payment options. But the judge did not ask Apple to allow app makers to use its own in-app payment system, one of Epic’s top requests, and allowed Apple to continue charging commissions of 15% to 30% for its own system.

Podcasts

To the point The latest analysis on the use of chloroquine against Covid



Lauro and Gabeira What’s behind the Bolsonaro government’s record disapproval



Malu is ON Kim Kataguiri: ‘Bolsonaro takes hostage right’



CBN Panorama Vaccine for all teenagers; Covaxin case returns to the CPI; New Revelations about Prevent Senior





On the occasion, Epic Games presented its case with the aim of breaking Apple’s control of its App Store, in the latest blow to the empire controlled by the iPhone maker. The lawsuit would determine whether Apple was entitled to establish ground rules, control payment systems, and ban applications that do not meet those standards from its sales site.

“Apple spent a year telling the world, the court and the press that it ‘would gladly welcome Epic’s return to the App Store if they agreed to follow the same rules as everyone else,’” Sweeney wrote on Twitter.

“Epic agreed, and now Apple has reneged on another abuse of its monopoly power over a billion users.”