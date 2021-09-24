Apple Blacklists Fortnite in Yet Another Turnaround in Lawsuit • Eurogamer.pt

The legal battle between Fortnite producer Epic Games and Apple has escalated again. For those who don’t remember, this whole process started in August 2020 after Epic tried to circumvent Apple’s platform fees with a new direct payment option in Fortnite, leading to the removal of the game from the App Store and the closure of the developer account of Epic.

It’s important to note that the judge in the case ruled against the Fortnite producer on nine of the ten counts and that Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney wrote to Apple asking for his developer account at Fortnite to be reactivated, promising to “join Apple’s guidelines when and where we release products on Apple platforms.”

However, Apple reportedly refused to reinstate Epic’s developer account and “will not consider any further reinstatement requests until the district court judgment becomes final and unappealable”: this prompted Sweeney to make some comments on his Twitter:

Apple lied. Apple spent a year telling the world, the court, and the press they?d “Welcome Epic?s return to the App Store if they agree to play by the same rules as everyone else”. Epic agreed, and now Apple has reneged on another abuse of its monopoly power over billion users. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 22, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

“Apple lied. Apple spent a year telling the world, the court, and the press that they “would appreciate Epic’s return to the App Store if they agreed to follow the same rules as everyone else.” Apple has reneged on another abuse of its monopoly power over one billion users,” says Tweeney. But it doesn’t stop there.

“Last night, Apple informed Epic that Fortnite will be blacklisted by the Apple ecosystem until all legal remedies are exhausted, which could last up to 5 years.”

Late last night, Apple informed Epic that Fortnite will be blacklisted from the Apple ecosystem until the exhaustion of all court appeals, which could be as long as the 5-year process. pic.twitter.com/QCD7wogJef — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 22, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

This is another twist in this Epic Games VS Apple case and it’s likely not to be last.