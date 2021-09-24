Arboleda wants São Paulo to appreciate in order to renew the contract; understand behind the scenes

Robert Arboleda’s renewal with the São Paulo. The defender’s contract ends in June 2022, and the first conversation for a renewal was not the best. The report of ESPN Brazil heard from people close to the player his reasons.

The main one is that Arboleda understands that it deserves an appreciation. His desire is to receive a salary equivalent to that of other athletes in the group who have the same importance as him in the squad now led by Hernán Crespo.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“Athletes who play little earn more than him,” a source told the report.

Arboleda, who has been at São Paulo for more than four seasons, turns 30 on October 22 and knows that the next contract he signs will be important to define the direction of the last moments of his career.

Among the arguments that Arboleda and his staff use to defend this valuation are that he is the first-team player in Ecuador, he played in the last editions of the Copa América and, since his arrival in São Paulo, he started regularly, despite the exchanges of command since his arrival in June 2017.

The current scenario for the renewal of Arboleda is very different from what happened in 2018. With the club facing financial difficulties, the defender agreed to expand the bond with the values ​​offered by the board, in a quick negotiation.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

“Arboleda has always taken into account the problems of the club, he wants to stay at São Paulo, but he understands that he needs to be valued in this renewal. He wants what he understands to be fair”, heard the report from the same source.

At the moment, the values ​​offered by São Paulo and those intended by Arboleda are far away. The defender, although discouraged after the 1st tricolor offer, believes that the parties can understand each other in the next meetings, and the renewal will come out.

The fact is that, with a contract until June, from January 2022 Arboleda will already be able to reach a pre-agreement with any other club and leave Morumbi for free.



