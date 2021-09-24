Arlindinho speaks for the first time about Arlindo Cruz’s addiction to cocaine

Arlindinho, son of Arlindo Cruz, was the guest of the picture Cara a Tapa, on the journalist Rica Perrone’s channel. During the chat, the samba singer opened his heart and spoke for the first time about his father’s addiction. For many years, before suffering a stroke in 2017, he was a cocaine user. Information is from the blog popping, from the website metropolises.

“My father was in the best time of his life. I was launching myself, passing baton and I wanted people to know me as an artist. He had been off drugs for a few months. I never mentioned it because I wanted to wait for my sister to grow up. But as soon as he told, all this happened [AVC do pai]. I always knew. He told me when I was 11 years old. I got a drug aversion. I treat everyone well, even those who use it. But I don’t use it. My vibe is completely different. Such a winning guy, smart, friendly, polite. My father only hurt him. He did good for everyone. He never treated anyone with indifference,” he said.

The singer also made a point of saying that his father was always loved by his friends, helped a lot of people and that, despite his addiction, he made a good nest egg for the family. “He had already treated himself a few times, but he had never managed so much time without using any drugs. My father with all his craziness, he had thoughts with the family. He bought real estate, managed to minimally keep his family worthy”. Watch the full interview, with more statements by Arlindinho, at the link below: