Arlindinho talks about his father Arlindo Cruz’s addiction to cocaine: ‘it only hurt him’ – Zoeira

the samba Arlindinho, 29 years old, son of the also samba dancer Arlindo Cruz, 63, commented for the first time on his father’s addiction to cocaine. After suffering a cerebrovascular accident (stroke) in 2017, the interpreter of “Meu Lugar” had sequels, and is currently taken care of by his family. The information is from the newspaper Extra.

“My father was in the best moment of his life. He was throwing me, passing a baton. He wanted people to know me as an artist,” said Arlindinho in the painting Face to Slap, from the journalist Rica Perrone’s YouTube channel.

The son of the samba singer added that the father I was not using drugs a few months before the event, and that Cruz had never dealt with the subject because he intended to wait for his daughter to grow up. Arlindinho, however, says he always knew, since his father mentioned the addiction when he was 11 years old.

“He had already been treated a few times, but he had never managed so much time without using any drugs,” the son reported, stressing that he has since had an “aversion” to drugs.

“I treat everyone well, even those who use it. But I don’t use it. My vibe is completely different”, he points out, remembering his father: “A guy who is so successful, intelligent, friendly, polite. My father only hurt him”.

The samba artist, however, said that he does not consider himself a straight person – in addition to drinking beer, he also used marijuana, but before he understood all the impacts of these choices, as he pointed out to This is.

“I’ve smoked marijuana at one time or another in my life. I don’t smoke, but I have. With friends, before understanding this universe. But then I started to choose what I want and what I don’t want in my life. That’s it. It’s a happy medium.”

dear father

The singer pointed out that his father was always a dear person to friends, in addition to helping a lot of people. “He was good for everyone. He never treated anyone with indifference.”

Even with the addiction, the samba dancer insisted on leaving the family in good condition. “He bought real estate, managed to minimally keep his family worthy,” said Arlindinho.

The samba dancer recently honored his father for his 63rd birthday in an Instagram post. “There is still time to live happily, my father. Congratulations to the greatest father of all times. 63 from Arlindão”, he wrote