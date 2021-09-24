Arlindinho talks about his father’s drug addiction for the first time | Fabia Oliveira



Arlindinho – Disclosure

Published 09/23/2021 16:12

Arlindinho, son of Arlindo Cruz, was the guest of the picture ‘Cara a Tapa’, on the youtube channel of journalist Rica Perrone. During the chat, the samba singer opened his heart and spoke for the first time about his father’s addiction, who for many years, before suffering a stroke in 2017, snorted cocaine. “My dad was in the best moment of his life. He was pitching me, passing me a bat. He wanted people to know me as an artist. He had been a few months off drugs. He never talked about it because he wanted to wait for my sister to grow up. as soon as he told, all this happened (father’s stroke). I always knew. He told me when I was 11. I got an aversion to drugs. I treat everyone well, even those who use it. But I don’t use it. My vibe is completely different. Such a winning guy, smart, friendly, polite. My father only did harm to him. He did good to everyone. He never treated anyone with indifference,” said the singer.

Arlindinho also made a point of saying that his father was always loved by his friends, helped a lot of people and that despite his addiction, he always made a point of making a good nest egg for the family: “He had already been treated a few times, but never had managed so long without using any drugs. My father, with all his follies, had thoughts with his family. He bought real estate, managed to minimally keep his family worthy”.