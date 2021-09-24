Arlindinho vents about his father’s addiction to cocaine, samba artist Arlindo Cruz – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Instagram / @arlindinhoficial



Samba dancer Arlindinho, son of Arlindo Cruz, vented about his father’s addiction to cocaine before suffering a stroke in 2017. Arlindinho said he knew about Arlindo’s problem since his early teens, that his father did “very bad” for himself, but that the family has never had financial problems because of it.

Arlindinho’s statements were made in the picture Cara a Tapa, on the journalist Rica Perrone’s youtube channel. He had been off drugs for a few months. He had never mentioned it because he wanted to wait for my sister to grow up. But as soon as he told, all this happened (father’s stroke). I always knew. He told me when I was 11 years old. I got drug aversion. I treat everyone well, even those who use it. But I do not use. My vibe is completely different. Such a winning guy, smart, friendly, polite. My father only hurt him. He was good for everyone,” he explained.

Arlindinho also said that his father never had financial problems due to his addiction to cocaine. “He had already treated himself a few times, but he had never managed so much time without using any drugs. My father with all his craziness, he had thoughts with the family. He bought real estate, managed to minimally keep his family worthy”.