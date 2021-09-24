Arlindo Cruz’s son talks about his father’s drug addiction for the first time | Fabia Oliveira

reproduction Arlindo Cruz and Arlindinho

Arlindinho, son of Arlindo Cruz, was the guest of the picture ‘Cara a Tapa’, on the youtube channel of journalist Rica Perrone. During the chat, the samba singer opened his heart and spoke for the first time about his father’s addiction, who for many years, before suffering a stroke in 2017, snorted cocaine. “My father was in the best moment of his life. He was pitching me, passing me a baton. He wanted people to know me as an artist,” he said.

“He had been a few months without using drugs. He had never talked about it because he wanted to wait for my sister to grow up. But as soon as he told me, all this happened (father’s stroke). I always knew. He told me when I was 11 years old. I’ve got an aversion to drugs. I treat everyone well, even those who use it. But I don’t. My vibe is completely different. Such a winning guy, smart, friendly, polite. My father only hurt him. He was good for everyone world. He never treated anyone with indifference,” said the singer.

Arlindinho also made a point of saying that his father was always loved by his friends, helped a lot of people and that despite his addiction, he always made a point of making a good nest egg for the family: “He had already been treated a few times, but never had managed so long without using any drugs. My father, with all his follies, had thoughts with his family. He bought real estate, managed to minimally keep his family worthy”.