As a girl who became a meme at the age of 2, she can earn big with image

6 hours ago

Credit, foundation.app/@SideEyeingChloe Photo caption, Chloe Clem’s disapproving look when she was two has become an internet sensation

Chloe Clem, now 10, became famous in 2013 when her mother shared her half-hearted reaction to the news that she was traveling to Disneyland online on the internet. The image has become a worldwide meme to express concern.

The image will now be sold as a non-fungible token (NFT), a way of owning an original digital image.

An NFT provides a digital certificate of ownership for the image, but without the copyright. Therefore, the winner of the auction has the digital token that represents the meme, but not the meme itself.

NFTs are typically purchased in cryptocurrencies, so the transaction is recorded in a publicly available registry called a blockchain.

Digital artwork sold on NFT has recently been criticized for environmental concerns, as large amounts of energy are required to mine cryptocurrencies, process transactions and keep the blockchain running.

slanted look

In September 2013, Chloe’s mother Katie posted a video of her two daughters reacting to news about the surprise trip to Disneyland.

Novid, one of the girls, Lily, starts to cry, but soon the camera focuses on Chloe who, according to her mother, “made her cute little face with protruding teeth and the internet did the rest.”

The video has been watched over 20 million times, and the image of Chloe’s reaction has become an internet sensation.

“I opened Tumblr and there were just pages and pages of Chloe’s face,” her mother told the BBC.

“It was very strange, very impressive. My family and friends sent me these memes — to this day they still send me Chloe’s memes they see on the internet.”

Credit, Katie Clem Photo caption, Chloe Clem, now 10, and her mother Katie

Within weeks, a BuzzFeed article declared Chloe “the patron saint of Tumblr” and “the queen and goddess of the internet.”

Now the Utah family has decided to auction off the image as an NFT. The minimum bid in the auction is 5 Ethereum — a cryptocurrency worth around $15,000 (about R$80,000).

Katie Clem said that after learning about the NFT market, the decision to sell the meme was “obvious”.

“It’s a great opportunity, especially if there’s a Chloe fan out there who loves this meme, he can buy it. Even Chloe said ‘this is really cool’ — it’s a typical 10-year-old reaction. “

The digital art property rights market has grown very recently, after several multi-million dollar NFT sales.

In March, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet for the equivalent of $2.9 million (R$15 million) to a Malaysian businessman.

And in April, the young woman who appears in the famous meme Disaster Girl (“Disaster Girl”) sold the image for US$500,000 (R$2.6 million). Weeks later, another meme dubbed Overly Attached Girlfriend (“Too Attached Girlfriend”) sold for $411,000.

In August, however, a fan of British graffiti artist Banksy was tricked into buying a fake NFT by a hacker on the artist’s website. Fortunately for the fan, the hacker returned most of the money — more than $336,000 (R$1.7 million).

Credit, Dave Roth Photo caption, The Disaster Girl meme, featuring Zoë Roth won a photography prize in 2008 and went viral when it was posted online

Katie Clem says she wants to use all the money earned from the sale to help pay for her daughters’ education.

“Chloe says things like ‘I’d like to buy a horse,’ ‘I’d like to build a Walt Disney World,’ but I just want the money to put her through college,” she says.

Chloe has amassed over 500,000 followers on Instagram and even appeared in a Google ad in Brazil.

“We were able to travel to Brazil and do all these amazing things,” says Clem. “[Mas] in the end I’m just a housewife with my girls.”