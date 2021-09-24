As a girl who became a meme at the age of 2, she can earn big with image

chloe clem

Chloe Clem’s disapproving look when she was two has become an internet sensation

Chloe Clem, now 10, became famous in 2013 when her mother shared her half-hearted reaction to the news that she was traveling to Disneyland online on the internet. The image has become a worldwide meme to express concern.

The image will now be sold as a non-fungible token (NFT), a way of owning an original digital image.

An NFT provides a digital certificate of ownership for the image, but without the copyright. Therefore, the winner of the auction has the digital token that represents the meme, but not the meme itself.

NFTs are typically purchased in cryptocurrencies, so the transaction is recorded in a publicly available registry called a blockchain.