As Chelsea manager, he changed life as a servant before being fired from PSG

Shortly before being dismissed from the command of the PSG, Thomas Tuchel, current coach of Chelsea, performed two gestures that changed the life of a former employee of her home in Paris.

After being told by his wife, Sissi, that the cleaning woman was working overtime while trying to pay for surgery for their son who had a heart condition, Tuchel paid all the medical expenses.

In addition, Tuchel had a long conversation with his cleaning lady in Paris about her wishes for the future. The report found that the woman said that her biggest dream was to have a home in the Philippines, her homeland.

Tuchel was fired by PSG just before Christmas 2020 and moved to London a month later to take over as Chelsea coach in the role of Frank Lampard. Before that, he bought the house for the former maid.