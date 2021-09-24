the second daughter of Thaeme Marioto (35), Ivy, was born this Wednesday, 22.

A second-time mother, the singer described how it was time to give birth to her second heiress with Fabio Elias, with whom I already had Liz (two).

“It was beautiful and just as exciting as the first time! I thought it would be impossible, as the first times are more remarkable, but it managed to be the same! Ivy is a very nice baby. She was born, gave a little cry and at the same time came on my lap and calmed down”, said.

And he gave more details: “She even spent more time with me at the first contact than Liz when she was born. I was able to breastfeed her on the so-called Golden Hour, the first hour of birth, and she took it instantly, she’s very smart and the most beautiful thing in the world.”.

The second daughter of Thaeme Mariôto and Fábio Elias was born by cesarean delivery, in a maternity hospital in São Paulo. Little Ivy came into the world at 7:48 pm, weighing 3,410kg and measuring 51cm.

This week, the singer completed 39 weeks of pregnancy and shared on her social networks that she was already looking forward to the arrival of Ivy.

This Wednesday morning, 22, the artist revealed to her followers that she had not slept well, feeling that the heiress was arriving.

Thaeme Mariôto announces Ivy’s arrival

On her social network, the singer announced the birth of Ivy. “Spring has arrived and with it our newest love (and what LOVE!)… I just have to thank you for all the affection with our family!”, showed to fans.





