at Libertadores, Gabigol’s ‘stubbornness’ in a conversation with Renato Gaúcho led to the first goal against Barcelona; Look

O Flamengo won the Barcelona by 2 to 0 and took a big step to get back to the final of the Libertadores Conmebol. And the first goal, which was assisted by Gabigol for Bruno Henrique, came from a ‘stubbornness’ of shirt 9 in conversation during the confrontation with Renato.

At 16 minutes, after trying a play and being disarmed, the top scorer of the continental tournament had the attention called by the coach to try something different.

“Calm down too, dust. You want to play,” replied Gabigol to Renato.

And isn’t the ‘stubbornness’ successful? Five minutes later, shirt 9 tried the move that was the reason for the reprimand – this time without being disarmed – and placed the ball on Bruno Henrique’s head, who opened the scoreboard and blew up the Maracanã.

During the celebration, there was a lot of vibration on the bench and a hug between striker and coach.

O Flamengo from Gabigol, visit the America-MG, on Sunday (26), at 11 am (Brasilia time), at Independência, at brazilian.

Afterwards, he will travel to Ecuador for the return game of the Libertadores semifinal against Barcelona, ​​on Wednesday (29), at 9:30 pm, broadcast LIVE on FOX Sports and also by ESPN on Star+. Click here for more information.