Athletico-PR beats Peñarol and opens advantage in the semifinal

Athletico-PR managed to open an excellent advantage to qualify for the final of the Copa Sudamericana. This Thursday, for the semifinals, the team faced Peñarol and won 2-1, away from home. With the result, the team only needs a draw to advance to the tournament decision.

Hurricane started with everything and went ahead in the first minute of the game. The team pressured Peñarol to leave the ball and the ball stayed with Nikão, who crossed the ball. Bissoli dodged his head and Terans hit a beautiful bicycle to cover the opposing goalkeeper and open the scoring for the Brazilians.

However, the hosts did not feel the blow, went on the attack and tied at 21. Facundo Torres received a free kick on the left and crossed into the area. Richard tried to move away, but slipped and the ball fell to Álvarez Martínez, who dominated and managed to send it into the net, equalizing the markers.

The Uruguayans gained confidence and went up against Athletico-PR after the comeback. The team had good chances with Canobbio, Álvarez Martínez and Facundo Torres, but the trio didn’t take advantage of the opportunities they built and the tie remained until the break.

The Brazilians returned to the second half looking to create more dangers, but the Aurinegro did not let down their guard and kept trying to attack, which left the game well balanced. Gradually, the match got hotter and, at 25, there was a beginning of confusion involving Nikão, who fell complaining of headaches. However, the VAR did not identify any irregularities and the clash was resumed.

Soon after the restart of the game, Athletico-PR managed to get past the rival defense once more and score the second at 29. After a free kick in the area, Peñarol’s defense moved away and the remainder was left with Pedro Rocha, who finished first. from the entrance of the area and hit the goalkeeper’s corner, putting the visitors in advantage again.

Back on the scoreboard, the Uruguayans launched themselves on the attack, trying to react in every way. The team went up and tried to threaten the goalkeeper Santos in the dead balls, but Hurricane managed to hold the opposing pressure thanks to a great defense by Santos at 49 and left the field with a beautiful advantage to qualify for the South American final.

DATASHEET

PEÑAROL-URU 1 X 2 ATHLETICO-PR

Local: Campeón del Siglo, in Montevideo (URU)

Date: September 23, 2021, Thursday

Schedule: 9:30 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Diego Haro (PER)

Assistants: Jonny Bossio (PER) and Michael Orue (PER)

VAR: Victor H. Carrillo (PER)

Yellow cards: Valentín Rodríguez, Trinidad, Álvarez Martínez (Peñarol); Erick, Richard, Léo Cittadini and Nicolas (Athletico-PR)

GOALS: Álvarez Martínez, 21 minutes into the 1st T (Peñarol); Terans, at 1 minute of the 1st T, and Pedro Rocha, at the 29th of the 2nd T (Athletico-PR)

PEÑAROL-URU: Dawson; Giovanni González, Carlos Rodríguez, Kagelmacher and Juan Ramos (Valentín Rodríguez); Trindade (Musto), Gargano (Gaitán) and Cepellini (Ariel Nahuelpán); Canobbio (Laquintana), Álvarez Martínez and Facundo Torres

Technician: Mauricio Larriera

ATHLETICO-PR: Saints; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno, José Ivaldo and Marcinho (Christian); Erick, Richard (Léo Cittadini) and Abner Nicolas); Nikão, Terans (Pedro Rocha) and Bissoli (Renato Kayzer)

Technician: Bruno Lazaroni