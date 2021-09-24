Athletico-PR scores two goals, beats Peñarol in Uruguay and puts one foot in the final of the Sudamericana

‘Closing’ the week of the first cup matches in South America, the Athletic-PR visited the Peñarol at the Campeón del Siglo stadium on Thursday night for the first leg of the semifinal of the South American Cup. Entitled to a ‘lightning’ goal, the match ended with a 2-1 victory for Brazil.

The goals of the match were scored,s in the first stage, by Terans, for Hurricane, and by Álvarez Martínez for the aurinegro team. In the second half, Pedro Rocha scored a great goal to give the Brazilians victory.

The scoreboard opened early. With just over a minute, Peñarol’s defense ‘dozed off’ on the ball, Terans received a cross in the area and, somewhat clumsy, managed to score by bicycle.

The home owners continued to have more possession of the ball and put pressure on the opponent. On minute 21, Facundo Torres crossed into the area, Richard slipped and Álvarez Martínez managed to dominate and play for the net.

In the final stretch of the second stage, Pedro Rocha took advantage of a rebound from the entrance to the area and scored a great goal to guarantee the victory.

Championship status

The tie classifies the Brazilian team. Uruguayans need to win by two goals difference or by one goal difference in case of three or more goals scored.

Game ace: Thiago Heleno

The captain of Hurricane had no influence on the result with the goals scored by his team, but he helped a lot so that other balls did not enter.

messed up early

The game could have been different if Peñarol’s defense hadn’t dozed off early. Marcinho moved forward easily to steal the ball and Hurricane’s offensive system moved with plenty of room to score.

ex law

Former Peñarol player, Rey David Terans enforced the famous ex-law with a lightning goal. There are too many adjectives for the same bid.

upcoming games

Both teams return to play for their national tournaments at the weekend. On Sunday (26), Peñarol faces the Boston River. On the same day, Athletico receives the Guild.

Datasheet

Peñarol 1 x 2 Athletico-PR

GOALS: Álvarez Martínez (PEN); Terans and Pedro Rocha (CAP)

PEÑAROL: Dawson; Giovanni González, Carlos Rodríguez, Kagelmacher and Juan Ramos (Valentín Rodríguez); Trindade (Musto), Gargano (Gaitán) and Ceppellini (Nahuelpán); Canobbio, Álvarez Martínez and Facundo Torres. Technician: Mauricio Larriera

ATHLETICO-PR: Saints; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Zé Ivaldo; Marcinho (Christian), Erick, Richard (Cittadini) and Abner (Nicolas); Nikão, Terans (Pedro Rocha) and Bissoli (Kayzer). Technician: Bruno Lazaroni