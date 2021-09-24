Atlético-MG tries to offer headquarters as a guarantee for the debt with André Cury, but Justice denies the request

O Atlético-MG continues trying to find a solution to a lawsuit filed by businessman André Cury, who charges Galo almost R$900,000 in commissions for participating in the hiring of striker Franco Di Santo.

Galo tried to offer its headquarters, which is in the neighborhood of Lourdes, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte, as a guarantee that the debt would be paid to the players’ agent. However, the Court of Justice of São Paulo, where the process is taking place, was against the Athletic request.

It was the second time that the Minas Gerais club tried to put its headquarters for attachment. Both times, the judges of the 39th TJSP court denied Atlético’s request.

+ See the Brasileirão table and simulate the results of the games

The case’s rapporteur said in his report that the headquarters of Galo already has pledges to cover tax debts, which are preferred over civil charges.

– In the merits, the maintenance of the denial of the suspensive effect is rigorous, because it denotes that the property offered for attachment by the appellant party is subject to attachment of tax credits, which have preference. In addition, it is worth noting the expressive value of the good offered when compared to the debt value: after all, the part apparently requires the pledge of the Club’s headquarters that holds the title!-says the text of the order that denied the alvinegro request.

If the headquarters is not of interest to the businessman, André Cury’s defense tried to take over the 49.9% of Shopping Diamond Mall that belong to Atlético as a form of guarantee for the payment of the debt with the agent, which may happen during the course of the process.

André Cury has millionaire amounts charged from Atlético-MG in several actions that run in various legal spheres such as TJMG, TJSP and the CNRD of CBF.