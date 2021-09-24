Atlético-MG will file an execution action against Fred next week; value is BRL 18 million | athletic-mg

Next week, Atlético-MG will file, in Rio de Janeiro, an execution action against striker Fred, now at Fluminense. The club has a favorable decision by the National Chamber of Dispute Resolution (CNRD) to receive the fine, stipulated in the contract at R$ 10 million, for the transfer of the striker from Galo to Cruzeiro, at the end of 2017.

Today, according to the vice president of Atlético, José Murilo Procópio, the fine is calculated at BRL 18 million. The information was disclosed by the Alvinegro leader in an interview with 98FM radio.

“We will be officially filing the lawsuit and execution against Fred next week in Rio de Janeiro,” he said.

1 of 2 Fred is at Fluminense — Photo: Lucas Merçon/Fluminense Fred is at Fluminense — Photo: Lucas Merçon/Fluminense

The execution action does not mean that Atlético will receive the amount quickly, stressed José Murilo Procópio.

– It takes a while, because now that we’re going to start the execution, now that we’ve reached the net and right value, and we’ve gone through all those administrative instances, as it was at the CNRD, Labor Court actions, that’s all gone. Now it is a mere execution because we have the net and right amount to be charged.

When agreeing to terminate the contract with Fred, on December 22, 2017, Atlético imposed a condition: if the player went to Cruzeiro, he would have to pay a fine of R$ 10 million. Athlete and representatives accepted the agreement.

When he signed with Cruzeiro, the next day, the striker notified the celestial club of the existence of the fine, through a document, and made it clear that he would only accept to sign a contract if Fox assumed the debt. Aware of the situation, the board of directors from Cruzeiro hired Fred and was responsible for paying the amount.

The fine should have been paid on the day following the publication of the player’s contract with Cruzeiro in the CBF’s IDB, which occurred on January 16th. However, there was no deposit on January 17th. Cruzeiro’s board of directors decided to take the assessment of the fine to the legal department.