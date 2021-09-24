Atletico-MG’s use is the same as that of Flamengo in 2019 with 20 games. See predictions for the title | brazilian series a

The 2019 Flamengo was the Brazilian champion with the best score in the history of running points, with 79% – the dispute system was implemented in 2003 – and 90 points added. At the time of the conquest under the command of coach Jorge Jesus, in the first 20 games, the team had 45 points. In this cut, Atlético-MG this year reached the same 45 points by beating Sport in the last round.

Atlético-MG has 75% advantage in this year’s competition and leads with an advantage of seven points over Palmeiras and 11 over Flamengo (which has two games in hand). Since 2006, when the Brazilian has 20 clubs, this number is only behind Flamengo in 2019.

1 of 5 Hulk and Diego Costa led Atlético-MG’s first-half performance against Sport — Photo: Pedro Souza Hulk and Diego Costa commanded Atlético-MG’s first-half performance against Sport — Photo: Pedro Souza

The mathematicians stipulate a use around 66.7% of the points to reach the title, four points out of six, which means to score 76 points at the end of the championship. Cruzeiro in 2013 nailed that score, while Fluminense in 2012 and São Paulo in the three-championship years made a very close margin.

Corinthians in 2015 totaled 81 points, Palmeiras in 2016 and 2018 and Cruzeiro in 2014 scored 80. Below this ruler, Corinthians in 2017 and 2011, Fluminense in 2010 and Flamengo last year, scored between 70 and 72 spots. In 2009, the current Brazilian champion won the title at just 67.

This year, Flamengo played 18 games, two less than Palmeiras and Atlético-MG, with a 63% advantage. Even if they win the next match and close the first 19 games with 37 points, the projection would be 74 points at the end of the championship, below the rule of 66.7%, possible for a champion in some editions.

Atletico-MG’s calculations

The 75% of the points that Atlético-MG has at this moment, at the end of the championship, would represent around 85 and 86 points. The score is well above the projection needed to win the title. If it suffers a drop in performance and has 66.7% use in the next 18 rounds, Galo would force opponents, Flamengo and Palmeiras, to seek more than the current 75% of Atlético-MG.

In other words, if Flamengo and Palmeiras stay below 75% in the games that remain in the competition, Atlético-MG will need 12 wins in 18 games to win the title.

2 out of 5 Hulk, Atletico-MG’s standout in the first half of the championship — Photo: Divulgação/Mineirão Hulk, Atletico-MG standout in the first half of the championship — Photo: Divulgação/Mineirão

If Atlético’s performance drops even more, and he has only nine wins in 18 games, with a 50% advantage of the points, the total income would drop to 62.5%, a little less than Flamengo and Palmeiras have added so far. With this scenario, Palmeiras would have to add 35 points and Flamengo 39 in the remaining games.

Palmeiras calculations

The dream of Palmeiras goes through a victory in the direct confrontation with Atlético-MG. In case of defeat, the distance would go to 10, which would symbolize adding four more victories than the leader in the remaining 17 rounds. If they keep the numbers of today, with 63.3% of the points, reaching 11 wins in these 17 games, Atlético-MG will only need to win eight in the same 17 matches to stay ahead of their rival.

If Palmeiras wins the direct confrontation at home, the distance will be reduced to four points. Thus, they will have to add five points more than Atlético-MG in 17 games to play. If Galo maintains the 75% advantage, Palmeiras will have to win 16 matches and draw the last one.

3 out of 5 Raphael Veiga and Wesley celebrate Palmeiras’ goal against Chapecoense — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras Raphael Veiga and Wesley celebrate Palmeiras’ goal against Chapecoense — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras

If they have a better campaign in the next half of the championship and reach a retrospective close to 66.7% of the points, Palmeiras would reach around 71 to 74 points, close to what they did in 2019, when they closed the championship in third.

Flamengo’s numbers will only be better than Palmeiras’ numbers in case of victory in the two late games. If you add four points, the two teams will be tied. Under the command of Renato, Flamengo has 70.3% of use in nine games in the Brasileirão, with six wins, one draw and two defeats.

If I keep that record, I would add another 12 wins, two draws and four more defeats in the remaining 18 games. Thus, Flamengo would finish with 78 points, a score that is usually enough for a title.

4 out of 5 Renato Gaúcho, playing for Flamengo — Photo: Reproduction Renato Gaúcho, playing for Flamengo — Photo: Reproduction

If one of the 12 victories mentioned above is against Atlético-MG, Flamengo would only be champion if the rival and current leader wins 11 victories and a draw in the other 17 games. Even winning the direct confrontation and the delayed games, Flamengo still needs Galo to drop in performance or that their retrospect under the command of Renato Gaúcho improve even more.

The math for Bragantino and Fortaleza is similar. For the São Paulo native, the situation is slightly better, as he has one more game to play and also has a direct confrontation against Atlético-MG to reduce the distance that today, for both, is 12 in relation to the leader.

5 out of 5 Bahia and Bragantino faced each other at Arena Fonte Nova — Photo: Felipe Oliveira/Divulgação/EC Bahia Bahia and Bragantino faced each other at Arena Fonte Nova — Photo: Felipe Oliveira/Divulgação/EC Bahia

Fortaleza has 17 more games to be played and now has 33 points. If he suffers three more defeats, he will no longer reach 76 points, the mathematical target of the title candidates.