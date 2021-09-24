Atltico go to Justia do Rio to charge Fred with R$ 18 million

Atltico will sue Justice of Rio de Janeiro next week to charge R$ 18,654,417.00 from center forward Fred, currently at Fluminense. This is the corrected amount of the R$ 10 million fine to be paid by the player for having transferred from Cidade do Galo to Cruzeiro, in 2017. Vice-president of the club alvinegro, Jos Murilo Procpio, however, believes that the payment is still due it will take time to be done.

“It takes a while, because now that we are really going to start the execution. Now that we have reached the net and right value and have gone through all those administrative instances, as it was at the CNRD (National Dispute Resolution Chamber), there were actions in the Labor Court… All that is already over, now a mere execution, because we have the net and right amount to be charged,” he said in an interview



98FM radio



this Friday.

Fred is still trying to reverse the contrary decisions he had both in arbitration and in common justice. The player also seeks to have Cruzeiro – which hired him aware of the existence of the fine – to pay the amounts due.

The discussion began when, at the end of 2017, Fred left Atltico and settled with the arch-rivals. In the termination agreement, it was defined that the athlete would have to pay R$ 10 million to the former club if he transferred to Raposa.

understand the case







The imbroglio began in December 2017, when Fred – who had just terminated with Atltico – signed a contract with Cruzeiro. In the agreement that ended the relationship with the club alvinegro, the center forward undertook to pay R$ 10 million in fines in case the match was made with his rival.

In the agreement with Fred, Cruzeiro agreed to pay the fine. The case, then, went to Justice.