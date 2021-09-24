Author of ‘Amor de Mãe’ gets emotional with the nomination of the novel for an Emmy

A playwright who debuted as the owner of a nine o’clock soap opera on Globo, the most watched product on Brazilian television, with “Amor de Mãe”, Manuela Dias greatly celebrated the nomination of the serial for Best Soap Opera for the 2021 International Emmy. The list was announced in the morning this Thursday (23).

“It’s hard to describe everything that pops into my head, the impulses of each palpitation,” she wrote on her Instagram page. In addition to being released as the title holder right at the most important time of the country’s main broadcaster, a situation that has not been heard from the 1980s until now, Manu faced the picture, also unprecedented, of a soap opera paralyzed due to a pandemic.

The author mentioned several names in her acknowledgments, starting with the production’s artistic director, now head of Globo’s television drama department, José Luiz Villamarim, who also signed for the first time the artistic direction of a soap opera.

“First of all, Zé Luiz, my beloved director”, began Manu. “@reginacase , who gave us the mother of Brazil. @taisdeverdade, with a delivery and full force. Adriana Esteves and exciting humanity. Silvio de Abreu, @monicaalbuquerque50 [diretora de Desenvolvimento Artístico, hoje na WarnerMedia], Schroder [o ex-diretor-geral da Globo, Carlos Henrique Schroder] — to believe in a new author at nine o’clock takes courage. @amauri1806 [o atual diretor da Globo, Amauri Soares] and all your amazing programming team. @murilobeniciooficial, who in addition to moving us so much, was such a careful partner with me. @jessicaellen, my fourth protagonist and my alter ego. @chay [Suede], this actor nonsense! Master. @humbertocarrao, first meeting of many. @enriquediazbrsil love durval for ever. And a very, very thank you to my team of dream collaborators: @roberto.vitorino @mesquita9530 @walterdaguerre @taisfragoso… there are so many thanks… The entire management team… @lumontei thanks for all the sweetness in the most difficult moments… simbora!!! We’re nominated for an Emmy!”

“Aaaaaaah!!!! It’s a lot of love, it’s axé, it’s a lot of dedication! DEEP GRATITUDE, Manu! For all the beautiful and challenging scenes of this amazing character that was Camila. Come on!” Jessica Ellen reacted.

“Amor de Mãe” competes with a production from Portugal (“Quer o Destino”), another from China (“The Song of Glory”) and another from Singapore (“Wo De Nv Xia Luo Ming Yi”).

Among the Brazilian finalists are “AmarElo — É Tudo pra Ontem”, by Emicida (Netflix), finalist in Art Program, and “Cercados”, a GloboPlay documentary about the tense relationship between Jair Bolsonaro and journalists in front of the Palace Dawn during the pandemic, finalist in the Best Documentary category.

The miniseries “Todas Mulheres do Mundo”, by Jorge Furtado, a tribute to Domingos de Oliveira, with Emílio Dantas, and “Diário de um Confinado”, by Bruno Mazzeo and Joana Jabace, written by Mazzeo, Verônica Debom, Rosana Ferrão, also compete. and Leonardo Lanna, finalist in the Short Program category.

Mazzeo also texted on Instagram thanking everyone, and his wife, Joana Jabace, before everyone else. She was the one who came up with the idea for the series and signed the production direction, recorded with utmost care, inside the couple’s house, with few remote scenes.

Also on Instagram, director and screenwriter Jorge Furtado made a long and poetic thanks to everyone, and especially to the vast female cast of the series, for their work: “’Bendito Fruta’. The expression ‘blessed fruit’, to refer to a single man among many women, has a strange origin. It comes from the prayer of the Ave Maria, but joins two different verses: ‘blessed are you among women / blessed is the fruit of your womb, Jesus’. Those “among women / blessed is the fruit”, always together, ended up following a solo career”, wrote Furtado.

“I remembered that today as I spoke to the ‘All the Women in the World’ team, celebrating the Emmy nomination. A series created on the work of Domingos Oliveira where I (and actors Emilio Dantas and Matheus Nachtergaele) were an absolute minority.

Congratulations to all the women of the world!”

