Average labor income shrinks and is the lowest since 2017 | Economy

After spending almost a year without working, the day laborer Lizete Pereira, aged 53, went back to cleaning in different houses, but she still hasn’t managed to recover the income from before the start of the pandemic. And in recent months, she’s been forced to accept earning less for the day’s work in order to get new clients.

“Some week I work from Monday to Friday, some week is only one day and sometimes I don’t work. I only have one house that is every week. The rest is every 15, 20 days. because that amount before the pandemic most do not want to pay, they think it is expensive,” he says.

Even with the advance of vaccination and the return of informal and self-employed workers to the labor market, the economic recovery continues at a slow pace. Already the average income of Brazilians with some type of occupation is shrinking and reached the lowest value since 2017.

The average real income from work was R$2,433 in the 2nd quarter of 2021, which represents a drop of almost 7% compared to the same quarter of 2020 (R$2,613) already discounted for inflation for the period. See the chart below:

The numbers are part of a survey prepared by the IDados consultancy, based on the indicators of the National Household Sample Survey (Pnad) for the second quarter over the last 40 years, and considers the real usual income of the worker’s main occupation. That is, values ​​already discounting inflation.

Although the average income is still at a level similar to the pre-pandemic figure, an even greater flattening over the next few months is considered inevitable due to the high number of unemployed people looking for an opportunity and by the resumption of the sectors that concentrate the lowest wages.

“There are still more than 14 million unemployed and the trend is for people to come back underemployed, that is, working fewer hours than they would like and in informal jobs. With more people in these jobs that pay less, the average income will drop more. And the prospects of an increase in inflation only harm the picture even more”, says Bruno Ottoni, a researcher at IDados and author of the study.

The researcher explains that the increase in average real income in 2020 was an “artificial” improvement, since the increase is explained by the greater reduction in the number of people employed in activities with lower pay, especially among informal and self-employed workers in the sector. services, while workers with higher education and relatively higher incomes were less affected by unemployment.

More people in occupations that pay less

According to the latest figures released by the IBGE, the increase in the number of employed persons in the country has been driven by self-employed work, also called stalking when the person does not act as a formalized individual micro-entrepreneur (MEI).

At the end of the 2nd quarter, Brazil still had 6.7 million fewer people with some work compared to the pre-Covid period – there were 94.5 million working in December 2019 and there are 87.8 million now.

The IDados study also shows that the traditional services sector, which includes restaurants, the leisure sector and domestic services – in addition to being the most affected by the pandemic – is the one with one of the lowest average incomes, losing only for agriculture.

“When people start to get jobs in these traditional services again, as the income in this sector is lower, it will probably also pull the average income down,” says Ottoni, adding that high unemployment also contributes to reducing admission wages. .

According to the numbers of the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged) of the Ministry of Economy, the The average admission salary in July in the country was R$1,802, which corresponds to a real reduction of -R$22.72 in comparison with June.

IDados projects that the unemployment rate will remain above 12% until the end of 2022, and may stay above 13% depending on the worsening of the water crisis and the worsening of expectations for GDP (Gross Domestic Product), inflation and rate interest rate.

Earning little and working fewer hours than you’d like

The number of workers who work fewer hours than they could work also reached a record 7.5 million at the end of June, which also contributes to pressure on income.

A study recently released by the Institute for Applied Economic Research (Ipea) showed a sharp drop in the hours actually worked, which reached only 78% of the usual hours, which represents an effective average weekly workload of 30.7 hours.

In this group is the diarist Elizete.

“Before the pandemic, depending on the size of the house, I received up to R$ 200. Now, I ask for R$ 170 more for transportation and the person still makes an ugly face. I have to do an extra job so that nothing is missing at home,” says the self-employed worker, who is a widow, an INSS pensioner and lives with 5 children in a community in Jardim Elba, in the East Zone of São Paulo.

Income eroded by inflation

With the soaring of inflation, which reached 9.68% in the accumulated in 12 months, until even the income of those who are employed and who had some wage adjustment has fallen in real terms.

According to the Salariometer bulletin, by the Institute of Economic Research Foundation (Fipe), 50.5% of the collective agreements and conventions held in the country between January and August resulted in readjustments below the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) accumulated to date -base. The survey shows that only 22.1% of the negotiations resulted in real gains and that 27.3% of the readjustments tied with the INPC.

In August, the median readjustment was 1.4 percentage points below the INPC and only 9.5% of the negotiations resulted in real gains.

Projected inflation for the next base dates tends to remain close to 10%, compressing the space for real gains.

“Inflation erodes incomes and, given the economic slowdown, the trend is that labor negotiations will not be very favorable in the coming months either. And this should also pressure down the income of those with a formal contract,” he says Ottoni.

Lower average income also means less money circulating in the economy and lower consumption by families, a fundamental component for the economic recovery.

According to the IBGE, the monthly mass of income from work totaled R$ 215.5 billion in June, remaining 1.7% below (R$ 3.8 billion less) the level of June 2020.

At the end of the 2nd quarter, 28.5% of Brazilian households survived without any income from work, against a rate of 25% in the pre-pandemic, according to IPEA, showing the slow recovery of the occupation and the economy.

