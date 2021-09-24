Axie Infinity Lowers Game Entry Cost and Tries to Reverse SLP Fall

Sky Mavis, developer of the popular play-to-earn game Axie Infinity, announced this Thursday (23) that it will lower entry costs for the game — an attempt to make it easier for new players to join.

Currently, to generate a new character the user needs to cross two Axies he already has in his wallet and pay a fee of 2 AXS — the game’s governance token — and 300 SLP — the utility token. Until then, the 2 AXS rate was fixed while the SLP amount increased with each crossing.

Updating changes these values. Starting tomorrow, the amount of AXS required in breeding, a mechanism that allows players to create new NFT pets to use in in-game battles or sell them on the market, will drop from 2 AXS to 1 AXS.

At the same time, the required amount of SLP doubles from 300 SLP to 600 SLP in the first generation breed, from 600 SLP to 900 SLP in the second generation, and so on.

SLP and AXS on the rise

The change was well received by the gaming community as it should help curb SLP inflation while making new Axies cheaper to create. All tokens used to fund breeding leave circulation after being burned, which is the main inflation control of Axie Infinity.

In the short term, the measure tends to be positive for SLP, a currency that has an infinite supply. As a matter of fact, the currency’s quotation is already reacting to the novelty by shooting 32% in the last 24 hours, now worth US$ 0.079 according to CoinMarketCap

As soon as the update became public, the SLP jumped from $0.06 to a day high of $0.09, the highest price the token has been able to reach since early August.

The governance currency also responded to the news with appreciation. AXS is up 10% this Thursday, being traded in brokers at US$70. Although it still accumulates a loss of 10% in the month, AXS remains as the cryptocurrency that appreciated the most in 2021 among the 100 biggest assets market, with an annual gain of 11,240%.

Changes to Axie Infinity

In announcing the new update, the developers of Axie Infinity acknowledged the community’s disappointment with the volatility of the SLP, the currency used to reward users for the time they spend playing.

“Some of you expressed confusion, concern and even frustration with the current volatility in the economy. Hopefully, by the end of this update, you’ll better understand that our occasional economic adjustments are our attempt to consistently reward skill and effort while balancing community growth,” the note says.

Often Sky Mavis introduces game change to try to control its internal economy. Last month, the studio cut player rewards in half, which wasn’t enough to stop the SLP’s downfall.

Despite today’s brief rally, the currency is still priced 81% below the historic high of $0.41 reached in early May.