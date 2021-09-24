‘Baby do Nirvana’ demands that they erase their private parts from the iconic cover of the album ‘Nevermind’, which turns 30 – Monet

+



Spencer Elden, Nirvana’s Baby (Photo: facebook reproduction and dissemination)

Nirvana’s legendary album ‘Nevermind’ is about to complete 30 years of release, and their record label Universal Music is sure to face major headaches. The date, which would certainly boost the album’s sales and most likely promote the release of special editions, may be impacted by the main element present on the iconic album cover: the famous “Nirvana’s baby”.

Kurt Cobain and Dave Grohl at the time of Nirvana (Photo: Reproduction)

Spencer Elden, who has returned to the news for filing a lawsuit against the remaining band members, representatives of Kurt Cobain and 11 other people and companies, accusing them of child pornography and sexual exploitation, demands that the famous photo not be used, at least not with your private parts exposed. The man, who was four months old at the time the image was produced, demands that Universal remove the image of Elden’s genitalia from all future album covers.

Spencer Elden, the baby who prints the cover of Nirvana’s Nevermind record (Photo: facebook reproduction)

What’s more, Elden’s attorney decrees it’s time to “end child exploitation and violation of privacy” for her client. She says that every year during the anniversary of the release of ‘Nevermind’ Elden has to prepare for renewed and unwanted attention from the media and fans. She says that with the album’s 30th anniversary scheduled for Friday’s release, Elden fears once again he will be subjected to public scorn and ridicule.

Nirvana (Photo: Disclosure)

The order comes just as the company plans to release several multi-format reissues starting Nov. 12th. There will be a total of 94 audio and video tracks – including 70 previously unreleased – made available on digital, CD and single-disc vinyl with a 7-inch bonus. The reissues have all been digitally remastered.

Video tracks are CD and Blu-ray. But Elden wants to ban the use of the famous naked baby image in future album covers.