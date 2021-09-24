Baby who suffered an allergic reaction has a worsening condition and has a severe infection

Little Helena, admitted to the Emergency Hospital of Goiânia (Hugol) after suffering an allergic reaction, is going through challenging times. The 1-year-old baby had kidney complications and pulmonary infection. According to the parents, the case is serious. Her health condition has been getting worse since the morning of this Thursday (23/9).

“I ask that your prayers be intensified, as this is how we can fight” communicated Hugo Cristiano and Luana, Helena’s parents.

The family asks that acquaintances do not call the Hospital to ask for information, as this can interfere with the work of the servers.

The doctor responsible for the kidneys evaluated Helena this Friday (24/9).

“Since she had many burns, her body retains fluid to preserve the organs and lacks fluid for the kidneys. She has already been medicated to make the liquids reach the kidneys and increase the blood flow as well, facilitating this arrival”, said Hugo.

helena1 Helena had more than 70% of her body burnedreproduction helena3 Three days of hospitalization already add up to almost R$15,000 in debt for the familyreproduction helena2 Family asked for help to pay for recoveryReproduction 0

Tests were performed to detect possible drug allergies. Meanwhile, hospital staff administer antibiotics for the lung infection.

According to the doctors, Helena has been reacting well to the medications. “We need to pray for it to continue like this and get out of this critical phase”, completes the father.

Helena’s drama started about a month ago, when the baby had spasms. After tests, the doctor prescribed the antiepileptic Lamotrigine. The initial dosage was low and gradually increased. Helena had a persistent fever.

“We took it to a UPA in Anápolis and the doctor said it was a virus. Then spots appeared on her skin. We took it to the UPA again and they said it was rosacea, giving them another drug and anti-allergy”, says Hugo.

On Thursday (9/9), several blisters appeared on Helena’s skin. The doctor who accompanied her, however, said it was a natural process.

“Everything we did was according to medical advice,” Hugo said. After the injuries worsened, Helena’s parents took her to the Hospital de Burns in Anapolis. “The doctor there had her hospitalized as soon as she saw her. They diagnosed the condition as a consequence of Lamotrigine”, points out Helena’s father.

The girl had to undergo several skin scrapings and moisturizing procedures. According to doctors, it is likely that her skin will have marks for the rest of her life. “They said they aren’t thinking about the sequels yet. That the priority is to keep her alive.”