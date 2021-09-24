Bahia registers 555 new cases of Covid-19 and 10 more deaths from the disease

In Bahia, in the last 24 hours, 555 cases of Covid-19 were registered (+0.05% growth rate) and 414 recovered (+0.03%). The epidemiological bulletin this Thursday (23) also records 10 deaths. Although the deaths occurred on different dates, confirmation and registration were carried out today. Of the 1,230,812 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,201,310 are already considered recovered, 2,704 are active and 26,798 had confirmed deaths. The data may still suffer changes due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s system. The ministerial database has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

The epidemiological bulletin still counts 1,532,214 discarded cases and 236,361 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Thursday. In Bahia, 52,019 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the full bulletin, click here or visit Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

With 9,698,519 vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) with the first dose or single dose, Bahia has already vaccinated 76.67% of the population aged 12 or over, estimated at 12,732,254. The Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab) makes daily contact with the teams in each municipality in order to measure the amount of doses applied and provide detailed information.