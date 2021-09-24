Banks have until October 4th to limit nightly transfers by PIX to R$1,000 | Economy

The Central Bank (BC) informed this Thursday (23) that financial institutions have until October 4th to establish the limit of R$ 1 thousand for transfers and payments made by individuals from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am. Legal entities (companies) will not be affected by the measure.

The change is part of a set of measures announced by the Central Bank at the end of August. The goal is to reduce the vulnerability of systems to criminal actions, such as lightning hijackings. The PIX – resource transfer mechanism that operates in real time, 24 hours a day – has been used by criminals to commit crime.

The R$1,000 limit will apply to operations carried out via PIX, TED and DOC, in addition to payment slips and purchases by debit card.

The limit can be changed at the customer’s request, through the electronic service channels. However, the financial institution must establish a minimum period of 24 hours for the increase to be effected. This minimum deadline must also be in effect by October 4th.

Until this date, banks must also offer their customers the option of pre-registering accounts that may receive transfers above the established limits.

Financial institutions also need to implement daily records of the occurrence of fraud or attempted fraud in the provision of payment services, in addition to the corrective measures adopted. The deadline for implementing this measure is November 16th.

Based on these records, institutions must prepare a monthly report consolidating the occurrences and the measures adopted.