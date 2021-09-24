Barcelona only draw with Cádiz in LaLiga with shouts of ‘where’s Messi?’ and sees pressure on Koeman increasing even more

O Barcelona had another catastrophic performance and only drew 0-0 with the Cadiz, this Thursday, away from home, in a match valid for the 6th round of Laliga.

The result is terrible for the Catalan team and increases the pressure on coach Ronald Koeman, who is at serious risk of dismissal.

Barça still have to be thankful for not being defeated, with goalkeeper Ter Stegen saving two certain goals from Cádiz by making spectacular saves in the second half.

To make matters worse, the team coolie even lost midfielder Frenkie de Jong for the next match, as he was sent off in the 2nd half for taking two yellow cards.

Another fact that caught the attention of the match was the provocation by the fans of Cádiz. At one point, the home team’s fans asked “where is Messi?”, proving that Barcelona’s stage is really dark…

Championship status

With the result, Barcelona will 9 points and is in 7th place in the Spanish Championship.

Cadiz arrives at the 6 stitches and stays on 14th placing.

Piqué during game between Barcelona and Cádiz, by LaLiga EFE/Roman Ríos

The guy: Gaviria

A rookie from the youth teams, the young Gavi is one of the few good news for Barcelona this season.

He started as a starter this Thursday and was wildly the best of the coolies in the 1st time.

Despite being only 17 years old, he already shows a lot of maturity when it comes to playing the ball and choosing the best options on the field.

Unfortunately for him, Ronald Koeman had to reinforce the team’s marking after the expulsion of Frenkie de Jong.

As a result, Gavi was replaced in the 2nd half by the young Nico González.

Bad: Frenkie de Jong

In an afternoon of total disaster for Barcelona, ​​the Dutch midfielder managed to be the worst.

In the 2nd half, he got a totally unnecessary yellow card when he hit his elbow in the opponent’s face.

Minutes later, he gave Espino a completely disproportionate cart, took the 2nd warning and went out into the street.

If Barça didn’t play a lot with 11, with 10 the team’s level got even worse.

upcoming games

At 11:15 am (GMT), Barcelona receives the raise. Later, at 1:30 pm, Cádiz visits the ray vallecano.





Datasheet

Cadiz 0 x 0 Barcelona

GOALS: None

CADIZ: Ledesma; Carcelén (Akapo), Chust, Haroyan and Espino; Jiménez (Salvi Sánchez), Alarcón, Fali (Jonsson) and Arzamendía (Perea); Sobrino and Negredo (Lozano) Technician: Alvaro Cervera

BARCELONA: Have Stegen; Mingueza, Piqué, Araújo and Dest (Riqui Puig); Busquets, Gaviria (Nico González) and Frenkie de Jong; Demir (Sergi Roberto), Depay and Luuk de Jong (Philippe Coutinho) Technician: Ronald Koeman