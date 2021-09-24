Barroso bans missions in villages and evangelicals react: “Dictator against believers”

× Photo: José Cruz/Agência Brasil

The evangelical bench in Congress promises a reaction to a decision by Luís Roberto Barroso, which banned religious missions in the lands of isolated indigenous peoples.

The STF minister responded to a request from the PT and the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil. Barroso said the decision applies to new missions, due to the pandemic.

“The urgency expressed by the applicants, in a precautionary basis, is strictly related to the risk of contagion and, in this sense, seems to relate more immediately to the entry of new religious missions, and not to their permanence, since, if they they were already in such areas, they had already had contact with indigenous people and the damage that could have occurred, it seems, was not consummated”, says part of the decision.

“It’s an absurd. Minister Barroso is becoming the dictator against the believers and Congress will have to act”, said the the antagonist the deputy Madureira Cezinha, leader of the evangelical bench.

The congressman added that evangelicals will appeal to the Supreme Court.

In a statement, Cezinha said that Barroso’s decision “consists of real persecution and an attempt to impede missionary activities with the indigenous peoples of Brazil”. The text also speaks in “decision guided by an openly anti-Christian and anti-democratic ideology”.