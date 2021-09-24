Barroso, from the STF, prohibits religious missions in indigenous villages, and evangelical caucus reacts – 09/24/2021 – Daily

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), reaffirmed the veto on the entry of religious missions into isolated indigenous villages during the Covid-19 pandemic and caused a harsh reaction from the evangelical bench of the National Congress.

The group of lawmakers released a statement on Friday (24) in which they accuse the magistrate of “ideological persecution” and affirm that the decision is “clearly guided by an openly anti-Christian ideology.”

Barroso has accumulated clashes with President Jair Bolsonaro and, this time, he has entered the crosshairs of the religious caucus, which is linked to the head of the Executive.

​In July 2020, the minister, who is the rapporteur of the action that deals with the protection of indigenous peoples against Covid-19, had already vetoed the entry of third parties into isolated indigenous areas and determined the installation of sanitary barriers. The full court confirmed the decision.

Now, the Apib (Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil) and the PT have asked the magistrate to clarify the scope of the court order and determine the veto on the entry and also on the permanence of religious missions in these places.

Barroso partially granted the request: he vetoed entry, but authorized the permanence of the religious who are already in the villages.

“Just so that there is no doubt about the scope of the injunction already issued and in force for over a year, I explain that it prevents entry into lands of isolated indigenous peoples and of recent contact by any third parties, including members of religious missions ”, he stated.

The evangelical bench, however, reacted and said that the minister started from “wrong premises” and attacked “religious freedom head-on.”

According to the parliamentarians, the decision has the “simple intention of promoting, openly, unacceptable ideological and religious persecution of Christian missionaries.”

“The Evangelical Parliamentary Front, not shying away from its institutional role of unshakable defense of the Constitution, especially of religious freedom, the separation of powers and the values ​​they represent, comes to denounce and repudiate the aforementioned decision”, says the note.