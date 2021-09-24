Bayonetta 3, Kirby and more | All news from Nintendo Direct

Nintendo updated its catalog of releases for the Switch with Direct this Thursday (23). Among the games announced and that gained more details, there are long-awaited titles, such as Bayonetta 3 and Splatoon 3.

The presentation also paved the way for the announcement of new broadcasts focused on Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Smash Bros. for the month of October. The addition of classic Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription, as well as a release date for Mario’s live-action movie, are also among the new features. Here’s a compilation of all the main Nintendo Direct ads:

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Opening the presentation, Capcom revealed an expansion to Monster Hunter Rise. The Nintendo Switch game on consoles will gain a “ton” of additional content, including an all-new story with new monsters, as well as new locations to explore, gameplay elements, quest rankings and more.Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak it will be in the third quarter of 2022 for the Nintendo console and also for the PC.

More boards confirmed in Mario Party Superstar

Nintendo has confirmed three more boards in Mario Party Superstar, a collection that will bring content and classic mini games from the franchise together in a single game. The fields Woody Woods, Tropical Island and Horror Land were confirmed in-game in a new trailer during the presentation. All boards and mini games will support online play and local multiplayer. Mario Party Superstar premieres on October 29 on Nintendo Switch.

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars

Yoko Taro, the director responsible for franchises Drakengard The NieR, revealed his new project during Direct. Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars will be a fantasy-themed card RPG. The game will be published by Square Enix and is scheduled for release on October 28 this year. A demo is currently available on Nintendo eShop.

Elysium Disc – The Final Cut

The definitive version of one of the best narrative games of 2020 is coming to Switch. Elysium Disc – The Final Cut lands on the Nintendo console on October 12 this year. The game will still gain physical version in 2022.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – Expansion Pass 2

The second part of the expansion of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity received a new teaser during the performance. More of the game’s Hyrule could be pioneered on October 29, 2021.

Chocobo GP

Mario Kart 9? Not today. But the Chocobos, pets of Final Fantasy, will win a racing game. Chocobo GP arrives exclusively for Nintendo Switch in 2022. The races will have online or local multiplayer support to enjoy with friends.

Super Smash Bros. Direct

Image: Reproduction/Nintendo

It wasn’t today that we met the last character who will close the cast of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but Nintendo revealed a date for that announcement. Director Masahiro Sakurai will show the game’s last guest on October 5th.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby is back! Forgotten Land is the newest title of the pink mascot. The fully 3D game will take players to freely explore an open world set in the ruins of a post-apocalyptic civilization. The game debuts at the end of 2022 directly on the Nintendo Switch.

Animal Crossing Direct

Image: Reproduction/Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will receive its own Direct in October. The announcement was accompanied by the revelation that new free content will arrive in the game in November.

Mario Golf: Super Rush

Who also guaranteed free extra content was Mario Golf: Super Rush. The plumber’s golf game also receives, this Thursday, a new expansion with intangible characters from the mustachioed franchise.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

The old adventure in the Old Republic of the universe Star Wars will gain a new home. A version of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, classic PC and the first Xbox, has been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch. The game will be available on November 11 in Hybrid. In addition to the Switch version, the RPG developed by BioWare will get a remake for PlayStation 5 in the future.

Project Triangle Strategy

Project Triangle Strategy has a date to debut. Square Enix’s RPG, which resembles the graphics of Octopath Traveler, will be released on March 4, 2022 on the Nintendo Switch. The game gained a new trailer during Direct this Thursday in which the studio, ArtDink, guaranteed that it works to implement the improvements suggested by players who tried the game’s demo. Among the adjustments are the ability to adjust the difficulty, control the camera and a mechanic that allows you to review past dialogues.

Metroid Dread

Metroid Dread is almost there, but before the launch, Nintendo took the Direct this Thursday to reveal a new trailer. The video shows Samus facing terrifying enemies and fleeing from EMMI robots in relentless chase scenes. The title arrives exclusively on Switch on October 8th.

Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis Games on Switch Online

Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis hits like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario 64 and Sonic the Hedgehog, are coming to Nintendo Switch. The adventures catalog will make up the collection of retro games available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. The bad news is that users will need to subscribe to a new service package to gain access to the games.

Castlevania Advance Collection

Castlevania even say enough! A collection with Castlevania: Dracula X, Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow was released this Thursday for Nintendo Switch. Castlevania Advance Collection, with classic Game Boy Advance games, was confirmed during this afternoon’s Direct, after months of speculation.

Splatoon 3

Prepare your weapons and paints. Splatoon 3 got a new, full-color trailer. The video showed more of the gameplay of the title and revealed details of the story mode, titled “Return of the Mammalians”, or Return of the Mammals, in free translation into Portuguese. The game will be released for Nintendo Switch in 2022.

Bayonetta 3

Those who are alive always appear… fighting angels. Bayonetta 3, the long-awaited new game from PlatinumGames, has come face to face with a new trailer to close Nintendo Direct this Thursday. The 4-minute video showcased more of the title’s gameplay, including fighting angels, giant monsters and the presence of a new character. Bayonetta 3 will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch in 2022.