BC approves R$1,000 limit on Pix to combat fraud | finance

The Central Bank (BC) approved three measures to ‘prevent fraud in the provision of payment services’. The measures had already been presented at the end of August, as a way to curb Pix fraud, but were only formalized today.

Until October 4, institutions must limit “the provision of payment services for the period from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am” to R$1,000. In other words: this will be the limit for transfers in this period, including Pix.

“This limit can be changed at the client’s request, formalized in the electronic service channels, but the institution must establish a minimum period of 24 hours for the increase to be effected”, said the BC.

Until November 16, institutions will also need to implement two other measures. On one front, they will be required to carry out “daily records of the occurrence of fraud or attempted fraud in the provision of payment services, including the corrective measures adopted”. According to BC, based on these records, institutions should prepare a monthly report consolidating the occurrences and the preventive and corrective measures adopted. Subsequently, the report must be sent to the audit and risk committees, the internal audit, the executive board and the institution’s board of directors.

On another front, also until November 16, institutions will be required to pre-evaluate customers who offer services with machines that offset payments on the same day. Scams involving these services are common at Carnival, for example.