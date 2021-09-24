Best of the new Renault Duster Oroch to be under the hood

Like we report here in the AUTO, recent incidents made it clear that improvements for Renault Duster Oroch will be included in the current investment cycle of the brand in the country, which continues until the middle of next year.

Fiat Toro’s rival pickup truck is likely to receive subtle changes to the exterior, with improvements especially to the front, as well as a desirable cab upgrade, with a more modern dashboard and reminiscent of the Duster, compact SUV renewed in 2020.

Such as competition in the segment will grow in the coming years, with the import of Ford Maverick, for example, confirmed to start in 2022, Renault intends to give Duster Oroch renewed breath to remain competitive against new rivals.

A considerable improvement for the pickup will reside in the technical and mechanic combination.

Efficiency

There are strong behind-the-scenes news that Renault will apply the 1.3 TCe engine, which made its debut in Brazil at the renewed Duster Oroch, Capture 2022.

Equipped with turbo and direct injection, the 1.3 TCe will promote a huge leap in efficiency for Duster Oroch, particularly with regard to performance.

Probably the thruster configuration should follow what was observed in the Captur, delivering up to 170 hp and an excellent 27.5 kgfm of torque.

If Renault wants to “spice up” even more the competitiveness of Duster Oroch, a very interesting request would be to apply the same mechanical set to the pickup truck, formed by the automatic transmission CVT and the all-wheel drive system, which appears in the Russian Kaptur.

The forecast is that the new Duster Oroch will make its debut throughout 2022, probably during the first half.

Currently, the pickup is still marketed in its 2021 model year and starts at R$96,900 in the Express 1.6 configuration. The most expensive catalogue, priced at R$ 102,900, is the Dynamique with a 2.0 16V engine and a 6-speed manual gearbox.

If you like the proposal of medium-compact pickup trucks and want a model with a smaller size compared to Fiat Toro, it’s worth waiting for the Renault Duster Oroch renewal.