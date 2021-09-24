Best Samsung Cell Phone to Buy in 2021

There is no lack of smartphone options for sale in Brazil, regardless of the price range you are looking for. And even for those looking specifically for a Samsung cell phone, you may end up getting confused when deciding between the various models available in online or physical stores in the country.

Canaltech goes to the rescue and lists, simply and separately in six categories, the best Samsung phones for you to buy today. It has the best top of the line, which is the most complete; best folding; the best intermediary with or without 5G; what offers the best value for money; and of course the cheapest.

The list is intended as a guide only, a sort of starting point for you to know where to start. But it can also serve to help make a final decision, since all the models mentioned here will deliver a great experience — apart from the last topic, which are precisely the Samsung phones that are no longer worth it.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Best top-of-the-line Samsung cell phone

Samsung currently has three premium lines, one of which was paused in 2021, with no new release. The ones renewed this year are the Galaxy S and Galaxy Z lines, while the Galaxy Note didn’t have and won’t have anything new until 2022. Of the total of five models already launched so far, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is the best, as it offers more features of the than everyone else.

In addition to bringing processor and memory to spare, Samsung’s cell phone has support for the S Pen, generously sized battery and a set of cameras unmatched even among the company’s advanced models. In addition to a 108 MP main sensor, the Galaxy S21 Ultra also has an optical zoom camera that delivers high detail in close-up images up to 30 times — and can even reach up to 100 times, but already with a loss of information. A super wide angle and a frontal that takes good selfies complete the set.

Anyway, it’s a very complete smartphone option without having to resort to novelties such as folding screen, cameras under the screen and other technologies not yet mature for 2021. And if you’re looking for the best Samsung cell phone that doesn’t cost too much, too you can consider the Galaxy S21+, which is a little smaller and doesn’t have as much focus on cameras, or even the Galaxy S21, a more compact version of the family.

The best price for the Galaxy S21 Ultra in the last six months was approximately R$5,300, which is a very reasonable value for everything it delivers. After all, it has a minimum of 256 GB of storage.

Best foldable Samsung cell phone

Among the Samsung cell phones with folding screen technology, there are fewer options. The new generation (the third) brought good improvements compared to last year’s models, and then you have two main choices: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Galaxy Z Flip 3. I think the first one is better because it’s more complete, offers a differentiated experience beyond a folding screen.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a true two-in-one phone: it can be a smartphone in a bar, when it’s closed, or almost a tablet, when it’s open. And finally, in the third generation, Samsung has rethought the operating system’s interface to offer advantage when using the big screen, with elements that divide up in the increased space, which should help increase your productivity.

Also, this Samsung cell phone has the best processor available for Android smartphones right now, with lots of memory and a nice set of cameras. And the battery lasts all day, even more taking into account that you won’t always require higher consumption with the big screen, since many tasks can be performed with the smallest one.

Not that the Z Flip 3 is a bad choice. It’s a great cell phone, with top-of-the-line power, good cameras and the advantage of being more compact when storing. Also, it’s a cheaper option than the Z Fold 3, which can make it a more financially attractive option.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 was announced in Brazil in mid-September for a lower price than its predecessor, and has already been found at around R$11,500 in online retail, according to the price comparator Zoom.

Best cost-effective Samsung cell phone

Samsung’s cell phone option is not lacking on the shelves of Brazilian stores, and understanding which has the best cost-benefit ratio is not an easy task. Fortunately there are people like me, who test and find out about many devices throughout the year to help those who are looking for the best possible cell phone to buy.

The Galaxy S20 FE is the best Samsung phone when you think about what you get for the price you pay. It’s almost as good as the newer generation of the Galaxy S lineup, and owes little to the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra brothers, but its price tag is considerably lower than all the others mentioned.

An extra is the fact that it is available in the version with the Snapdragon 865 chipset, Qualcomm’s most powerful platform from the first half of 2020 and which is more stable and more energy efficient than the Exynos 990 present in the Galaxy S20. This cell phone from Samsung still has practically all the extra features of the rest of the line, like reverse wireless charging, DeX mode and IP68 resistance, against water and dust.

The Galaxy S20 FE only owes 5G support, but considering you pay between R$2,000 and R$2,300 for such a complete and powerful device, it’s a sacrifice that might be worth it.

Best Intermediate Samsung Cell Phone

The mid-range cell phone category is the widest in number of options, and Samsung covers virtually every possible price range. But if you’re on this list, it’s because you want the best of all, and here I can only name one: the Galaxy M62.

It is a Samsung cell phone with a processor that was once high-end, the Exynos 9825, used in the Galaxy Note 10 series. It is still a very good platform for the year 2021, whose power has not yet been reached by even the most powerful Intermediate chipsets from Qualcomm. In addition, the device has a good amount of memory and powerful cameras, which ensure the fluidity and great quality of photographs and video recording.

But the most advantageous point is its battery: there are 7,000 mAh, enough for at least two days of use. And all this for less than R$ 2,000, price that you can find this device since August in national online retail, according to price comparison Zoom.

Best Intermediate Samsung Cell Phone with 5G

Galaxy A52 5G has a look and specifications similar to the 4G variant, with platform compatible with new mobile broadband technology (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

We are already in 2021, and 5G is soon available throughout Brazil. In other words, it might be a good idea to prepare yourself for the change by investing in a compatible cell phone, so you won’t need to change the device in one to two years. Samsung already offers this feature in some of its mid-range models, such as the Galaxy A52 5G, which is currently the best option.

The device is even more powerful than its 4G variant, in addition to offering the same features as the rest of the set, such as great cameras and a water resistance differential, with IP68 certification, rare in models in the category.

You have a very powerful cell phone, with battery for the whole day and a great set of cameras, in addition to the IP68 and ready for 5G, for a price that, since April, has dropped to around R$ 2,400.

Best Cheap Samsung Cell Phone

The Galaxy A02s, surprisingly, has a decent and robust build (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

When someone is looking for a cheap cell phone, they usually want to pay the lowest possible price on a good device. In this case, the Galaxy A02s is Samsung’s cheapest cell phone that is still worth investing in 2021. It will perform well with the most common tasks of everyday life, such as social networks, emails, WhatsApp and the like, and it won’t let no one down when it comes to battery.

Unfortunately, it has little storage space, at 32GB, which is not enough for you to be comfortable using these days. But you can dodge with cautions like occasional disk cleaning or even purchasing a memory card to store media files and photos.

Other good options for cheap Samsung phones are the Galaxy A12, Galaxy A22 and Galaxy A32, or even go for options available only online, such as the Galaxy M22 and Galaxy M32, very similar to their “peers” from the Galaxy A line. The Galaxy A03s has also been released and could be a good alternative, despite being similar to the Galaxy A12 in specs.

You can find the Galaxy A02s currently around R$700, a very interesting price for everything it delivers.

Which Samsung Cell Phone You Should Not Buy

It’s hard to say “don’t buy this phone” because there is almost always a type of user who will be satisfied with what it delivers. But there are cases of devices that have been on the market for some time and, today, do not compensate simply because there are more interesting models at a similar price. They are simple smartphones, which do not offer anything more than newer models that cost the same or even a lower price (due to having more stock).

Samsung models that are no longer interesting to buy these days are the simplest releases made until last year. Even the Galaxy A02, released this year, is not a good option, as the Galaxy A02s performs better and is priced close. And here it is good to be careful, because the letter at the end of the name makes all the difference: if you don’t have the ‘s’, keep looking.

There are four Samsung cell phones that I don’t recommend investing at this time, regardless of the price you find: