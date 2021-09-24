BH has had eight consecutive weeks with a drop in hospitals due to COVID-19 – General

City hall graph represents drop in admissions for suspected COVID-19 (photo: Reproduction/PBH)

For eight weeks, Belo Horizonte has only seen a drop in hospital admissions for patients suspected of being infected by the new coronavirus. which shows a graph inserted by the Municipal Health Department in the epidemiological and assistance bulletin of this Thursday (23/9). From epidemiological week 29 (between 18 and 27 July) to 36 (5 to 11 September), the total number of hospitalizations only decreased. This past week, the data was less than 200, as shown in the chart. In the bulletin, the city does not detail the absolute data on inpatients. However, by the height of the bars, it is possible to see the decrease in hospitalized patients.

The graph also illustrates the effects of vaccination on this process.

From the moment that BH had 500 thousand applications of the immunizing agent against COVID-19, the total number of hospitalized patients began to fall.

The capital of Minas Gerais had more than 1,000 hospitalized with the disease in week 14, between 4 and 10 April, most of them made up of people over 50 years old. From this period onwards, because of the vaccine, the total number of visits to hospitals began to fall.

Drop in indicators



Belo Horizonte showed a drop in the three indicators of the COVID-19 pandemic this Thursday. This had not happened for exactly a month, since on August 23 the capital of Minas Gerais also suffered a decline in the occupation of ICU and infirmary beds and in the transmission of the new coronavirus.

The only data still in the warning zone of the risk scale, the rate of contagion by the virus fell from 1.07 to 1.06 on Thursday. Therefore, for the seventh consecutive balance, since September 15, the RT remains at the intermediate level.

The occupation of ICU beds for patients with the disease dropped from 45% to 43.5%. This percentage considers the sum between private and public hospitals.

As for the wards, the reduction was very small: from 30.6% to 30.5%. This index also refers to the SUS and the supplementary network. The situation of the two types of control beds in the city is below 50%.



Cases and deaths



Still having difficulties in collecting data from the Ministry of Health, the Municipal Health Department computed an increase of 333 diagnoses and 11 deaths by COVID-19 on Thursday.

The total cases are now 281,676: 2,101 in follow-up, 6,683 deaths and 272,892 people recovered.



vaccination



BH registered another 13,254 applications of the vaccine against COVID-19 this Thursday: 1,561 for the first dose, 7,392 for the second, and 4,301 for booster. There was no performance of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) injections, the one with single application.

Now, BH has 1,944,195 first-dose, 1,158,492 second, 59,252 single-dose and 24,252 booster vaccinations.

According to the city hall, 82.5% of the total target audience was vaccinated with the initial injection and 50.1% of the same contingent completed the vaccination schedule.

The city has received 3,489,043 vaccines so far. The PBH no longer reports how many doses it received of each formula or how many injections it gave to each priority group or age group.

