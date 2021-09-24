BH shows a drop in all COVID-19 indicators this Thursday – General

Current scenario of pandemic indicators in Belo Horizonte (photo: Janey Costa/EM/DA Press)

Belo Horizonte showed a drop in the three indicators of the COVID-19 pandemic this Thursday (23/9). This had not happened for exactly a month, since on August 23, the capital of Minas Gerais also suffered a decline in the occupation of ICU and infirmary beds and in the transmission of the new coronavirus.

The only one given still in the warning zone of the risk scale, the rate of contagion by the virus dropped from 1.07 to 1.06 today. Therefore, for the seventh consecutive balance, since September 15, the RT remains at the intermediate level.

At the current stage, 106 people become victims of the pandemic, on average, for every 100 diagnoses in Belo Horizonte.

The occupation of ICU beds for patients with the disease dropped from 45% to 43.5%. This percentage considers the sum between private and public hospitals.

As for the wards, the reduction was very small: from 30.6% to 30.5%. This index also refers to the SUS and the supplementary network. The situation of the two types of control beds in the city is below 50%.

In the case of ICUs, the situation has been the least serious since August 26th. Not from the wards, the situation has been since July 26th.



Cases and deaths



Still having difficulties in collecting data from the Ministry of Health, the Municipal Health Department computed an increase of 333 diagnoses and 11 deaths by COVID-19 on Thursday.

The total cases are now 281,676: 2,101 in follow-up, 6,683 deaths and 272,892 people recovered.

vaccination



Vaccination causes a drop in pandemic indicators in Belo Horizonte (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

BH registered another 13,254 applications of the vaccine against COVID-19 this Thursday: 1,561 for the first dose, 7,392 for the second, and 4,301 for booster. There was no performance of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) injections, with single application.

Now, BH has 1,944,195 first-dose, 1,158,492 second, 59,252 single-dose and 24,252 booster vaccinations.

According to the city hall, 82.5% of the total target audience was vaccinated with the initial injection and 50.1% of the same contingent completed the vaccination schedule.

The city has received 3,489,043 vaccines so far. The PBH no longer reports how many doses it received of each formula, nor how many injections it gave to each priority group or age group.