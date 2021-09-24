Bil and Erasmo complain about Erika farmer

Bil and Victor were talking in the kitchen when Erasmus joined them and went on to vent his displeasures with the way Erika has been acting since becoming a farmer in “The Farm 13” (RecordTV). The ex-BBB agreed with the fitness influencer.

“The owner of the house now! Geez, old man…”, muttered Erasmus, telling that Erika keeps asking “who can sweep here?”, since he sweeps the place every day. “Then I do it and she says: ‘thank you, Erasmus’. Okay, you’re welcome, but it wasn’t because you asked!”.

“It’s confusing, right. She thinks she bought the farm too!”, joked Bil, making the pedestrians laugh.

“What a breeze, bro! It’s that saying: want to meet a man, empower him,” reflected the fitness influencer.

“But if I had the farmer’s hat on that day I talked to the guys [sobre limpeza e organização da casa] Wasn’t I going to be confused like that?” asked Victor.

“Not at all, brother. You gave the idea there, everyone was giving their opinion, everyone was talking and it was for the good of the community”, defended Erasmo.

Bil agreed: “Precisely. Now this: ‘Can you sweep here? Can you sweep here?’

“I think Bill did very well [como fazendeiro], Bro. He delegated well, he helped the guys with the animals, in the tests. It didn’t stay in that superb thing,” said Erasmus.