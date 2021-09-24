Bil detonates after hearing mockery about Medrado’s departure

by

After the presenter Adriane Galisteu confirmed Fernanda Medrado’s withdrawal from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), the model Bil Araújo and the actor Mussunzinho had a strong argument because the former “BBB 21” understood that some pedestrians were making fun of the the rapper’s decision to get out of confinement.

“Are you making fun of it?” asked Bil, in a loud voice to all the pedestrians. “We were talking,” answers Mussunzinho. The model, then, revolted and criticized the pedestrians for not having empathy to try to understand the situation of giving up experienced by the rapper.

There’s only inhumanity in this house, old man. You don’t know what it is to be human, no. You don’t know what the mine is going through, old man. They don’t know and they’re fucking laughing.

“I was just talking so we could understand. I wasn’t making fun of it,” Mussunzinho once again defended himself, also altered by the accusation.

Bil left the discussion by accusing the participants of “The 2021 Farm” of being a “bunch of hypocrites”. Mussunzinho, in turn, revolted and began to fire criticism at Bil:

Nobody’s making a joke, Bil. Nobody’s making fun of anything. I have a very open chat with you

“Yes. I just told you to stop,” claimed Bil.

“I wasn’t going to screw with anyone, no. Measure your words. Me, huh. You want to discount your stops, but give it a go. Nobody was laughing, no. Pay attention,” countered Mussunzinho.

Mussunzinho heard Erasmo Viana, Gui Araujo, and other peons advise him to calm down, but he criticized Bil for not having the courage to reach out to whoever was making the quote about Medrado’s withdrawal.

Want to make fun of one of these times, man, what a blunder. Wants to put the game on the ball with madness. I’ve never been disrespectful to anyone here. I may have been wrong with some people in putting me in certain situations, but I never failed with respect to anyone, especially Medrado. Never and you can ask her. We were exchanging, talking, and I asked what was going on. As she was missing for three hours, she spent several days in her room. How is it? So, do I get to say that I was making fun of it? What a blunder this is. Everyone here is a man. Give straight talk.

Before closing, Mussunzinho even hinted that Bil Araújo had no morals to want to talk about respect, as he did not act when Lucas Penteado, on “BBB 21”, on Rede Globo, gave up due to friction with the participants.

Damn, do you want to lecture me? The friend there hobbled, hobbled, hobbled and doesn’t really call it, he calls it in the logic stuff. Are we going to be human with the guy? Shall we leave it shaken? If the guy wants 12 chances, 13 chances, let’s let it go because he’s a human being. Now, you wanna stick one of those for me, Bil? I admire you, brother!

