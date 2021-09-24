BMW donates i3 electric to Pope Francis | Cars







Disclosure BMW i3 is delivered by the brand to Pope Francis duly painted in white and with zero emission of pollutants into the atmosphere

BMW is going to the Vatican to deliver an i3 electric model to Pope Francis. In Brazil, the model is offered in two versions. One part R$304,950 and the other R$309,950.

According to the Bavarian factory, the delivery was made by Dr Nicolas Peter, member of the Board of Directors of BMW AG and Head of Finance of the BMW Group, and by Massimiliano Di Silvestre, President and CEO of BMW

Italy SpA. Maximilian Schöberl, Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs at BMW AG, and Stefan Hofer, CFO of BMW Italy also represent the Munich manufacturer.

One of the advantages of the electric BMW

it is your autonomy. For that of the new i3

allows a range of 335 km

in the WLTP cycle ( 440 km

with the optional range extender – REX combustion).

Interestingly, this vehicle doesn’t have any special preparation, whereas other models of popemobile

, always had customization at the request of the pontiff.

Around here, the BMW i3

is the first electric plug-in type sold in Brazil and is sold in a single version, the Full BEV

which is equipped with an electric motor of 170 hp

and 25.5 kgfm

of torque.

In addition, the model has full-LED headlights, electric crystal sunroof, wheels of 19 inch alloy

, ventilated disc brakes with ABS, Parking Assistant Plus system, reverse cameras, front and rear obstacle sensors, digital instrument panel, air conditioning and Harman Kardon audio system, all standard.