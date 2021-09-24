Board decides to keep Koeman in office even after another setback, says newspaper

The board of Barcelona met and chose to keep Ronald Koeman as the team’s coach this Thursday, even after the disappointing 0-0 tie with Cadiz, by Laliga.

The information was given by the Catalan newspaper sport, who stated that the board decided to “keep betting” on the Dutchman.

According to the vehicle, the high dome blaugrana was satisfied with the attitude of the Barça athletes, especially in the 2nd half, when the team almost won playing with a player less.

“Barcelona didn’t win in Cadiz, but the board valued the image offered by the team in the 2nd part of the match, especially after the expulsion of Frenkie de Jong,” he wrote.

Ronald Koeman during game between Barcelona and Granada, by LaLiga EFE/Alejandro García

The diary, however, stresses that the decision to keep or fire Koeman will always be evaluated after each match.

“Koeman will continue as the club’s coach, although no one knows how long, because, in the words of president Joan Laporta, the results will define the path.”

With the result of this Thursday, Barça was 9 points and is in 7th place in the Spanish Championship.

Before tying in Cádiz, the team coolie had already come from a disappointing 1-1 with Granada, at the Camp Nou, for the 5th round.

