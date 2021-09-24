Bolsonaro mocks market sectors after occupation of B3

(MTST/Reproduction)

In the first live broadcast on social networks since he went into isolation, President Jair Bolsonaro joked this Thursday, 23 sectors of the market, after the occupation of B3, the São Paulo Stock Exchange, by the Movement of Homeless Workers (MTST), which occurred earlier.

“I’ve heard a lot of people in the market against me, in favor of the left. Ah, they had a small example now from the left that has not returned to power, as they love private initiative, private property”, said Bolsonaro.

“Guilherme Boulos and his group of fine people invading the São Paulo Stock Exchange”, said the president, in a criticism of the movement’s leader, who is from PSOL and was a candidate for mayor of São Paulo in 2020. come, Boulos must fight for the government of São Paulo.

The Chief Executive made today’s Live alone. He has been in isolation since yesterday, after having contact, on Tuesday, with the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, who tested positive for covid-19 still in New York, when he was participating, with the president, in the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN). Bolsonaro will have another coronavirus test over the weekend. If it receives a negative result, it will leave the quarantine.

The MTST occupied B3 on Thursday in a protest against inflation and unemployment. “Oh, Boulos, want to blame me for hunger in Brazil and unemployment? You’re kidding, you’re a fool, really”, Bolsonaro fired, returning to throwing the economic crisis in the lap of governors and the policies to contain the pandemic.

