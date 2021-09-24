Bolsonaro rejects the possibility of a coup in an interview with the magazine: “The chance is zero” | Policy

The president Jair Bolsonaro rejected any possibility of coup to stay in power if he loses the 2022 elections , which you want to dispute. “The chance is zero”, he assured the magazine Veja, which features a cover interview with the president, made during the quarantine he carried out after the Health Minister, Marcelo Queiroga, contracted covid-19 on his trip to New York, where Bolsonaro addressed the United Nations General Assembly earlier this week.

In the interview, Bolsonaro admitted that there was pressure for him to play outside the “four lines” of the Constitution – he did not name names – and stated that it is possible to govern within these four lines.

He also reaffirmed that his government has not registered any cases of corruption, despite statements by Covid’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI), which is still in progress in the Senate, and classified by Bolsonaro as “without credibility”.

criticized for not taking vaccine and for defending, even in the UN speech, treatment without scientific proof, Bolsonaro repeated in the interview that vaccination should be an option and not an obligation and reaffirmed that he would repeat his policy to fight the pandemic, which has victimized almost 600,000 Brazilians since the beginning. He also recalled that he was criticized for his stance against the lockdown, noting that he warned that there would be unemployment and inflation.

In Veja magazine, Bolsonaro also commented that the most tense moment in these 1,000 days of government occurred when the pressure for support through concessions increased. “I couldn’t give in. After 28 years in Parliament, I know how these things work. It was very common to end an important vote and arrive at a list of loyalty”, he explained, recalling that there were 15 days of tension, which was later resolved. “I think I’m fine with Parliament these days. I won’t go into details or when or who it was, but I intend to unlock the agenda this week”, he amended.

The president also denied that he is going to fix or hold prices, but he reaffirmed that he intends to break down the composition of prices, such as fuel. He also reaffirmed that his government has a goal of acting responsibly and complying with the spending ceiling and defended the permanence of Minister Paulo Guedes in the Ministry of Economy.

About the electoral dispute next year, he explained that, if he really assembles his ticket, he intends to look for a vice-president to help him. “(Hamilton) Mourão (current vice), for example, I don’t think the gate is closed for him yet. Now, Mourão doesn’t have the political experience. Practically zero. And when you’re old, it’s harder to learn things. But in my opinion, he would be a good senator”, he declared, adding that, regarding the party he intends to join, “I will not run away from being in the PP, PL or Republicans”. He added that the PTB also made him an offer.

Bolsonaro even shrugged off the most recent polls of voting intentions that put the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as victorious in an election, if it happened today. “Research is one thing, reality is another”, he summed up, attacking the PT government, citing its high expenses, the non-adoption of the use of the ceiling and its good relationship with the Parliament because of the government’s subdivision. “Today is different, here there is no subdivision.”