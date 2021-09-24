Bolsonaro sends PL Congress for special credit to state-owned companies – News

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, sent a bill to the National Congress that offers a special credit of R$ 61.6 million to state-owned companies. The objective is to adjust budget allocations for investments and ensure operational performance and the achievement of priority projects established for 2021, according to the Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic.

If approved, the benefit will be granted to Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF), São Paulo Warehouse and General Warehouse Company (Ceagesp), Southern Brazil Electric Power Generation and Transmission Company (CGT Eletrosul) and Project Management Company Naval (Emgepron).

According to the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, state-owned companies need to adopt flexible planning. As a result, it is often necessary to change their budget projections to suit their Business Plans, according to business dynamics.

According to the project, Caixa will be entitled to R$33,420,625.00 for investments in 42 new units. CGT Eletrosul will receive R$ 9,034,545.00 to fund the completion of the works on the “C2” between Foz do Chapecó and Pinhalzinho, a work required to meet the implementation of the systems provided for in Concession Agreement 07/2013 between Fronteira Oeste Transmissora de Energia SA (Fote) and Aneel.

Emgepron will have R$ 1,950,000.00 for the acquisition of a Piezzo Manometer System and improvements in the workshop of the new forge, at the Almirante Jurandyr Ammunition Factory in Costa Müller de Campos (FAJMC), if the project is approved. The credit to Ceagesp will be R$ 17.2 thousand, for the modernization of the information technology system, through the acquisition of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) licenses and the construction of a new pavilion.

The secretariat states that the special credit will be funded through the companies’ own generation of resources and partial cancellation of the budget allocation. The measure is in line with the achievement of the primary result target, and the new fiscal regime does not apply to the Federal Investment Budget.

more credit

President Bolsonaro also forwarded to Congress a bill to open supplementary credit of R$ 109.2 million for Caixa, Ceagesp, Transmissora Sul Litorânea de Energia SA (TSLE), Companhia Docas do Estado da Bahia (Codeba) and Companhia Docas do Pará (CDP).

The measure intends to make it possible to meet the various expenses of companies and is compatible with the primary deficit target set for the set of state companies established by LDO-2021, as well as with the “Primary Revenue and Expenditure Evaluation Report – RARDP” of the 3rd bimester of 2021, according to the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic.