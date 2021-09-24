Bolsonaro suggests taking a cold shower and avoiding the elevator to save money

President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) again called today that the population “turn off a light at home” to save energy, also suggesting avoiding elevators and taking cold showers when possible. He warned of the risk of the current water crisis, considered the biggest in 91 years, and admitted that the country could have “problems” in the future if it doesn’t rain.

“On here [no Palácio da Alvorada] there are three floors. When I have to go down, even if the elevator is open in front of me, I go down the stairs. if can do the same thing in your building… Help us. The less you use the elevator, the more energy savings we we have,” Bolsonaro said during his weekly live.

“Taking a shower is good, but if can taking a cold shower is much healthier. Help Brazil,” he added.

I even make an order for you now: is there an extra light on in your house? Please, delete. We are experiencing the biggest hydrological crisis in 90 years. If you can turn off a light in your house, turn it off. If you can turn off your air conditioning, if you can’t… It’s 20ºC, it changes to 24ºC, it uses less energy.

Jair Bolsonaro, during live

At the end of August, also broadcast live, Bolsonaro had already made an appeal for people to save energy and “turn out a light point” at home. He also said that some dams, without specifying which ones, could stop working if the situation worsens.

“Despite the fact that we are living through the biggest hydrological crisis in history, 91 years since we had a crisis like this… I’ll even make an appeal to you who are at home now: I’m sure you can turn off a point of light in yours. home now. I ask this favor for you, turn off a point of light now,” asked the president at the time. (Watch below)

scarcity flag

The water crisis led Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) to announce, at the end of August, the creation of a new banner for the electricity bill, called the water scarcity banner. The fee is R$ 14.20 per 100 kWh, and has been charged to consumers since September 1st.

The new value, which will remain in effect until April 30, 2022, represents an increase of 49.6% (or R$4.71) compared to the current red flag level 2 (R$9.49 per 100 kWh) , which was being applied to the electricity bill until then. At the end of June, the value of red flag level 2 had already risen 52%.

We have a red flag there, for R$14… It’s not mean. It is to offset the payment for the alternative energy source that comes from thermoelectric power, which is expensive. (…) We ask God for the rain to come in November now, so that we don’t have any problems in the future.

Jair Bolsonaro, during live

The tariff flags are independent of the energy tariff, and added to the bill value depending on the energy generation conditions in the electricity sector. When the scenario is favorable, there is no addition (green flag). The yellow flag indicates a less favorable scenario, while the red ones (levels 1 and 2) point to costly energy generation conditions.

government measures

The water crisis led the government to announce in August some measures to reduce energy consumption throughout the federal public administration. A presidential decree determined the reduction of electricity consumption by these bodies between 10% and 20% compared to the same month in 2018 and 2019, that is, before the pre-pandemic period.

At the same time, the Ministry of Mines and Energy decided to send electricity produced in the Northeast to compensate for shortages in the South and Southeast. As Luiz Carlos Ciocchi, president of the CMSE (Committee for Monitoring the Electric Sector) said on August 25, this is due to the “spectacular” generation of wind energy in the northeastern states.

“August was a very dry month. The only region in Brazil where there could be expected rain was the southern region. This rain did not appear at the intensity we expected. So we have a very critical situation,” explained Ciocchi at a press conference.

(With Estadão Content and Reuters)