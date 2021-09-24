Bolsonaro urges the population to stop using elevators to fight the energy shortage aggravated by the water crisis

BRASILIA – President Jair Bolsonaro once again asked the population, during his weekly live, this Thursday, to take action to combat the risk of a lack of energy due to the current water crisis. He emphasized that if it doesn’t rain the country could have “problems” in the future.

Water crisis: October and November will be critical, but ONS rules out rationing this year

This time, in addition to asking him to “turn off a light at home”, the leader of the national Executive suggested that people stop using the elevator.

— Here (in the Alvorada Palace) there are three floors. When I have to go down, even if the elevator is open in front of me, I go down the stairs. If you can do the same thing in your building… Help us. The less we use the elevator, the more energy savings we have,” Bolsonaro said during the live.

In late August, the president had already made a similar appeal during another live presentation on social media.

Podcasts

To the point The latest analysis on the use of chloroquine against Covid



Lauro and Gabeira What’s behind the Bolsonaro government’s record disapproval



Malu is ON Kim Kataguiri: ‘Bolsonaro takes hostage right’



CBN Panorama Vaccine for all teenagers; Covaxin case returns to the CPI; New Revelations about Prevent Senior





Discourse away from practice: Degradation of six important Brazilian biomes by deforestation and fire contradicts Bolsonaro’s UN speech

Bolsonaro also asked for other sacrifices to be made in everyday life at home, such as taking a cold shower:

— Taking a shower is good, but if you can take a cold shower, it’s much healthier. Help Brazil.

The president added:

“I’m even making an order for you now: is there an extra light on in your house?” Please, delete. We are experiencing the biggest hydrological crisis in 90 years. If you can turn off a light in your house, turn it off. If you can turn off your air conditioning, if you can’t… It’s 20ºC, it changes to 24ºC, it uses less energy.

GLOBO’s opinion: Increase in forest fires exposes inspection dismantling

While scientists warn that issues such as deforestation for agricultural land use and forest fires are directly associated with the increase in the water crisis, little or nothing has been done by the government to combat these problems.

On the contrary, the dismantling of the inspection structure has allowed this situation to expand considerably.

Also during the administration of then Environment Minister Ricardo Salles, what was seen was the dilapidation of the federal budget. The cut in the total budget for the folder reached 35.4%, reaching, above all, the maintenance of inspection structures, which would need a minimum of BRL 110 million, but ended up having to balance with insufficient BRL 83 million to combat illegal deforestation, inspect pollution levels, use of pesticides, illegal mining, wildlife and timber trafficking, etc.

Remember to regret: Deforestation in the Amazon reaches the largest area for the month of August in ten years, says Imazon

Rate increase

One of the only actions so far taken at the federal level came through Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency), which announced, at the end of August, the creation of a new tariff flag, which taxed the consumer in the amount of R$ 14 .20 per 100kW/h since September 1st. The new value represents an increase of 49.6% (or R$ 4.71) in relation to the current red flag of level 2.