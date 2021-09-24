Borel celebrates in the face of Gui Araujo

Nego do Borel was delirious when he escaped from the first garden of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), at dawn today, and did not miss the chance to provoke Gui Araujo – responsible for his nomination for the hot seat.

The funkeiro returned to headquarters with his shirt on his head as if he were a ninja, received a warm hug from Erasmo Viana and shouted to the others:

Let’s go man**. Come on the fuck. You’re going to have to fucking put up!

At the same time, Gui Araujo frowned and showed annoyance with the public’s decision to keep the singer in the game.

Nego do Borel, then, started running around the house screaming:

let’s go until the final

In the end, the funkeiro started dancing in front of Gui Araujo as a provocation for the pawn being responsible for his going to the hot seat.

“I’m on the right path. God is good. God is good,” yelled the funkeiro.

