Botafogo suffered their first defeat in the return of Serie B. The Rio club had seven unbeaten games, being five straight victories, but faltered. CSA took advantage of a gift to open the scoring and beat Botafogo by 2-0, this Thursday, at Rei Pelé, in Maceió, for the 25th round.

With the defeat, Botafogo loses the possibility of taking the vice-leadership of Serie B and touching the leader Coritiba. To make matters worse, he saw the advantage over fifth-placed drop to three points. However, from what he had been presenting, it may have been a “travel accident”. The Rio club amended a sequence of consistent games and consolidated itself in the G-4 as a strong candidate for access.

Botafogo is still in third place in Serie B, with 44 points – if it had at least tied, it would become vice-leader. The CSA, in turn, is gaining momentum in the race for the G-4: it climbed to eighth place, with 35 points – it is nine points behind fourth place.







Botafogo plays poorly and loses to CSA 2-0 in King Pelé Photo: Thalita Chargel / Futura Press

In the next round of Serie B, Botafogo will host Sampaio Corrêa, this Sunday, at 18:15 (GMT), at Nilton Santos. The CSA visits Cruzeiro, on Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Independência.

Botafogo disappointed. The first half was weak offensively. When he had improved, in the final stage, he conceded the first goal, in an error by Diego Loureiro. The Rio team could not react.

CSA beats Botafogo

The CSA was superior in the first half and took the initiative from the beginning. On minute three, Dellatorre received it in the area, turned and kicked to the left, with danger. Ten minutes later, Iury Castilho received it on the left and tried to surprise Diego Loureiro, but the goalkeeper was aware and palmed the finish.

With more ball possession, CSA was looking to put pressure on Botafogo. However, he saw the Rio club defend itself well. Fogão, offensively, did not do well, so much so that it only took danger in the 42nd minute. Rafael Navarro crossed from the right and Diego Gonçalves won by high and headed. Thiago Rodrigues made a great save. The first stage, then, ended goalless and without much emotion.

Botafogo’s visiting card in the second half was almost a beautiful goal. In the first few seconds, Navarro tapped his heel and called on Warley. He crossed to Chay. The midfielder kicked low and saw Thiago Rodrigues defend. The club, when finally better in the game, took the goal. At nine minutes, Diego Loureiro missed the ball and gave a gift to Marco Túlio. He tried for cover. Fogão’s goalkeeper still got to the ball, but tried to fit it and couldn’t: 1-0.

Botafogo tried to go up. Warley kicked cross and stopped on Thiago Rodrigues. In the sequence, the attacker mended out. Coach Enderson Moreira, then, made three changes right away. He put Jonathan Silva, Luiz Henrique and Ricardinho. Carlinhos, Barreto and Warley left. There wasn’t even time to have an effect. In the next minute, Iury Castilho completed a cross from the small area and made it 2-0.

The Rio club could not react and saw the unbeaten streak being interrupted in Serie B.

DATASHEET

CSA 2X0 BOTAFOGO

Local: King Pele, Maceió (AL)

Date: 09/23/2021, Thursday

Schedule: 19h (from Brasilia)

Referee: Heber Roberto Lopes (SC)

Assistants: Alex dos Santos (SC) and Éder Alexandre (SC)

VAR: Leone Carvalho Rocha (GO)

Yellow card: Ernandes (CSA) and Warley and Kanu (Botafogo)

Goals:

CSA: Marco Túlio, at 9′ of the 2nd T, and Iury Castilho, at the 23′ of the 2nd T

Botafogo: –

CSA: Thiago Rodrigues; Cristovam (Éverton Silva), Matheus Felipe, Lucão and Ernandes; Geovane, Yuri (Giva Santos) and Gabriel; Marco Túlio (Didira), Iury Castilho (Reinaldo) and Dellatorre (Bruno Mota)

Technician: Mozart

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Kanu, Gilvan and Carlinhos; Barreto, Luís Oyama and Chay (Cesinha); Diego Gonçalves, Warley and Rafael Navarro (Rafael Moura)

Technician: Enderson Moreira